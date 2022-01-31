New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): The Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022, which began in 2019 and are now in their third year, continue to recognize companies and individuals who are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.

In order to deliver a fair and honest depiction of the best in business, the team focuses on a variety of sectors throughout the business landscape. There are no restrictions on company size or geographic location; they just search for deserving candidates and recognize those who have worked hard to get to where they are now. The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022 are designed to improve "work and working life."

Also Read | Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022 takes delight in bringing attention to the unsung heroes of India's economy who have and continue to make our country proud on a national and international level.

Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success:

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes & Gong Xi Fa Cai HD Images: From Kung Hei Fat Choi to Xin Nian Kuai Le, CNY Quotes, GIFs & WhatsApp Stickers To Celebrate the Lunar New Year and Spring Festival.

https://nationwideawards.org/

List of Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022 Winners:

Mahua Sen (Author | Poet) - Literature Category

Vasudha Jalan, Founder & Principal Designer - VCJ Designs - Interior Design Category (Residential)

Chitra Manwani, MD - Momo Nation Cafe - QSR Franchise Category

Dr. Amiti Agrawal, Founder - Sunshine Fertility & IVF Centre - Fertility Doctor Category

Chetan Chouhan, Founder - Mokshiva Entertainment - Event Planners Category

Ketan Kalra, MD - Super Donuts - Food & Beverage Category

Dr. Teena singh, Founder - Dr.Teena'sAaesthetic& Cosmetology centre - Cosmetic Laser Surgeon Category

Akshay Chopra, Co-Founder & Creative Designer - Designer Events Inc. - Luxury Wedding Designer Category

Kaveri Vij, Co-founder & Chief Dreamer - Designer Events Inc. - Luxury Wedding Planners Category

Chetan Khurana, Co-Founder - SKILLSREFORM - Skills Augmentation Category

Kartk D Nishandar, Film Producer - GSEAMS - Film Production Category

Neel Pandya, CEO - APAC & Europe - Pixis - AI Startup Category

Akshay Tyagi, Founder - JoyHomes LLP - Construction Management Category

Sourav Chakraborty, Co-Founder - cemX - Cement Marketplace Category

Ankit Nitin Majethia, Founder - Hangover Media - Creative Agency Category

Manish Jain, Producer & Director - Shot Ok Motion Pictures & Billions India Ad Agency - Advertising & Media Category

Abhishek Kumar, Founder & CEO - Dial HealtHMED Technologies LLP - Health Tech & Healthcare Service Provider Category

Lalit Arora, Co- founder - UBON - Most Popular Consumer Electronics Category

CA Rashi Bajpai, Co-Founder & CEO - JJ Tax - Tax Solutions Category

Harnish Tilwani, Founder - Labham - elite home linen - Home Linen Category

Shine Jacob, CEO - Admark Warehousing & Port logistics Pvt Ltd - Shipping & Port Logistics Category

Mrs. Debodyuti Das Mandal, CEO & Founder - Captain X - Online Gaming Category

Arup Ranjan Patra, Founder - Aroma Store (A Unit of Aroma Group) - Ayurveda & Wellness Products Category

AmardeepGulri - Founder, Deco-Arte, Interior Design Category (Commercial)

Jigar Desai, Founder - Brand Incept - Franchise Consulting Category

Smitha Soni, Director - teamNgage (venture of Krafting Minds) - Employee Engagement Solutions Category

Vinit Saraogi, Founder - Ayurjeet - Herbal Healthcare Products Category

Dr.Preethi Reddy, MD - Sherlocks Lounge & Kitchen - Women in Hospitality Business Category

Anirudh Reddy Anugu, Founder - ULTRANOSH (ARA Group) - Nutrition Brand Category

Mukul Luthra, Managing Director - ARTIZE DIE MAKERS - Cutting-Edge Technology Category

Gautam Rajpal, Partner - Boombox.in - Club Event Management Category

Manan Thakkar, MD - Prozeal Infra Engineering Private Limited - Engineering & Project Management Category

Shobit Rai, MD - Prozeal Infra Engineering Private Limited - Infra Engineering Category

Avinash Kumar Khanapur, Director - AVNI MICE Solutions Pvt Ltd - Business Tourism Category

Hema Niranjan, Founder - DezignCode & Hunger camp - Interior Designer & Restaurateur Category

Gautham Jayashanker, CEO - Udjan Energy Pvt Ltd - Renewable Energy Category

Tushar Malkani, Culinary Director - The Good Food Guys - Executive Chef & Food Consultant Category

Arpana Vidyarthi, Co-Founder - SCIS Global - IT Recruitment Services Category

Riya Bambhaniya Jain, Founder - Maker Studio by Riya - Interior Design Category (Luxury)

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, says, The Business Mint Nationwide Award honours India's remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and serves as India's most definitive platform for small enterprises to Rise with India. SMEs, MSMEs, and start-ups are important to India's growth plan, and we must empower them by providing a stable atmosphere in which they may rethink their businesses and grow in these unusual times. We are honoured to give a platform that recognizes the indomitable spirit of SME/MSME/start-up leaders and their contributions to the growth of India's economy. If all of you are here today, having come through successfully and earned trophies, it is something you should be quite proud of in these circumstances, especially after being COVID struck.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs through research and recognition approaches for their professional advancement. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)