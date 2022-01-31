With the beginning of a new month of the New Year, Chinese people are all set to celebrate the Spring Festival. Chinese New Year celebration will start on Tuesday, 1st February 2022. The celebration begins with the rising of the second moon after the winter solstice. The festival lasts for 16 days. The arrangements for the New Year start from January 24th, known as Little Year. People clean their homes and decorate them with Red colour ornaments to attract good luck and wealth for the rest of the year. During the Spring Festival, families prepare wholesome authentic Chinese cuisine for the Reunion Dinner.

Among all the Chinese New Year traditions, little red envelopes containing money are given to loved ones. During the Lunar New Year, chances are you will see a lion or dragon dance in the streets of China. Lion dances are most often performed by two dancers per colourful lion costume. Furthermore, people greet each other by phrases like xīn nián kuài lè, which literally means "Happy New Year!" in English. If you are still searching and scrolling articles for Chinese New Year Greetings, then we have got you covered. Here's our compilation of Year Of The Tiger 2022 wishes with HD Images, and cheery messages for your social media accounts. Year of The Tiger 2022 Predictions: Know Your Chinese Zodiac Sign, Element and Lucky Months of the Year for Each Horoscope.

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Chinese New Year Image Reads: Happy New Year! You Make Our Family So Proud, and We Wish You Nothing but Continued Success and Happiness. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Year Of The Tiger HD Images

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Year of the Tiger Quote Reads: Wishing You Lots of Luck and Happiness in the Year Ahead. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Happy Spring Festival Saying For WhatsApp

Year of the Tiger 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Spring Festival WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring You Good Health and Good Fortune. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Happy Chinese New Year 2022 SMS

Chinese New Year 2022 SMS (File Image)

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 SMS Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! 2022 Happy Chinese New Year

Best Chinese New Year 2022 Wallpaper

Year Of The Tiger Wallpaper (File Image)

Latest Spring Festival Quote Reads: Thinking of You and Your Family and Wishing You All a Year That Outshines the Rest. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings: Quotes, Happy CNY Messages, Wishes & HD Images for the Lunar Year

In Tibet, where the holiday is called Losar, children bring gifts to their elders. As per the Chinese Lunisolar Calendar, each year represents an animal from the cycle of 12 animals. The year 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, and according to the Chinese zodiac elements, it will be a Water-Tiger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).