New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cabinet Minister (Finance), Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel appreciated the NSIC initiatives while being briefed about NSIC strategic importance for the growth of MSME sector by P Udayakumar, Director (P&M), NSIC during their visit on June 9, 2022 to the Exhibition Nation Building and CPSEs at Gandhinagar (Gujarat).

During the deliberations and interactions with various stakeholders, DPM emphasized the relevance of NSIC in creating a robust ecosystem for the MSMEs in the country.

NSIC has taken strategic initiatives for creating futuristic verticals for MSME sector, Technology and digital adoption for the MSMEs through aggregation models for the growth of MSMEs so that they can meet the 25 per cent mandatory procurement set for the PSUs. The Fund of Funds by name SRI fund which is being implemented by NSIC on behalf of the Ministry of MSME as growth equity fund will be a game-changer for the growth-oriented MSMEs and same will be launched formally soon. Basic Operations have commenced already.

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through a countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.

NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under Marketing, Technology, Finance and other Support Services.

For more information, please visit www.nsic.co.in.

