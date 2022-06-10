Black Shark has officially launched the Black Shark 5 Series today globally. The Black Shark 5 Series comprises Black Shark 5 Pro and Shark 5 models. The Black Shark 5 Series debuted in China earlier this year, and now, the company has introduced both models to the global market. Black Shark 5 Series Teased Online, Likely To Be Launched Next Month.

Black Shark 5 Pro is priced at $799 for the 8GB + 128GB model and $899 for the 12GB + 256GB. The 16GB + 256GB variant costs $999. The Black Shark 5 is available at $549 for the 8GB + 128GB, whereas the 12GB + 128GB variant at $649. Both Black Shark 5 Pro and Shark 5 come in explorer grey, mirror black, nebula white and silver black shades.

All you need to know about #BlackShark5Series: ❤️‍🔥 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G ⚡️ 120W Hyper Charge 🙌 Magnetic Pop-up Triggers 🆒 Anti-gravity Dual VC Liquid Cooling 🔔Top 1 audio system on @DXOMARK Amazon: https://t.co/1J4fneVdJs AliExpress: https://t.co/tS4vmU7kzV pic.twitter.com/OihmhmwyJe — Black Shark (@blckshrk_global) June 9, 2022

The Black Shark 5 smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Samsung E4 display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie lens, a 4,650mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. On the other hand, Black Shark 5 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, a 4,650mAh battery and more.

