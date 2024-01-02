SRV Media

Mandi, Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 2: After experiencing great success in Chattarpur, South Delhi, renowned real estate developer Bhavishya Nirman Developers is happy to announce the launch of Camellia Residency, a premium project in a 1-acre area that features 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Mandi, near Gurgaon.

Because of the Camellia Residency, Mandi is so close to the Faridabad, Delhi, and Gurgaon highways--just 0 KM away--it's the ideal place to buy your dream home. A two-bedroom apartment in Mandi, Gurgaon, from Bhavishya Nirman Developers starts at 42 lakh without the need for a brokerage fee. The state-of-the-art features, thoughtful architecture, and prime location of this new building promise to revolutionize modern living.

Additionally, Bhavishya Nirman Developers wants to provide flats in Delhi and Gurgaon that successfully blend luxury and sustainability. Their newest project in Mandi is expected to be completed in 2024. For pre-booking, call us at +91-9899-550700.

Key Project Highlights:

* Affordability: The primary goal of Bhavishya Nirman Developers, in contrast to other developers, is to offer services that are reasonably priced. The Mandi project's housing options, which are tailored to fit a variety of budgets, will be within the reach of a broad range of potential homeowners.

* Loan and Registry: We provide a full-service answer for all of your real estate needs. From securing funds for your house to ensuring a smooth property registration process, we can assist you with everything. To provide a seamless and worry-free real estate transaction, our skilled staff efficiently handles property documentation and expedites the loan application process from NBFC banks. Our mission is to support you in achieving your dream of house ownership.

* Transparency/Refund Policy: Openness is something that Bhavishya Nirman Developers is dedicated to. We answer your questions, provide you with reliable information about the properties, and help you make selections. Our Refund Policy ensures fair and efficient refund handling in accordance with our policy's terms and conditions, protecting your rights in the event that circumstances change. Your enjoyment and confidence are our top priorities.

* Hassle-Free Documentation: We simplify real estate-related paperwork. Our experienced staff streamlines the paperwork to make the procedure less onerous. Put your faith in us to handle it well so you can focus on your investment without stress. This is the start of your hassle-free real estate journey.

* No Brokerage: We oppose the practice of brokering. We can ensure that you will have direct access to your house without incurring any additional fees or expenses by eliminating the intermediaries. Your real estate search is more economical and effective when you work with us.

* Quality Construction: Our major goal has always been to deliver excellent construction, and the Mandi project is no exception. Strict quality control protocols ensure that every home is built to the highest possible standards.

Camellia Residency Location and Connectivity Advantages:

Because of the roadways, the area around these places is well organized, and traffic is not too heavy. This project is 0 km from Gurgaon, Delhi, and Faridabad and connected to Faridabad and Delhi Expressway. Golf Course Road is just 10 minutes away from this project. Whereas Rapid Metro Station, Gurugram (Sectors 55 and 56), is also just 10 minutes away. Cyber City is 20 minutes drive, IGI Airport is 30 minutes drive, Chattarpur Metro Station is 10 minutes drive, School & College is 200 m to 2 km away, and Govt. Park is within walking distance.

Amenities of Camellia Residency in Mandi, Near Gurgaon

Camellia Residency is a 200-unit project with easy loan and registry facilities, including a gated compound society. The terrace garden of Camellia Residency is 45,000 sq ft. It has a green and pollution-free environment, a spacious waiting lounge, and a car parking facility for two- and four-wheelers. All flats will have a modular kitchen and chimney, a geyser, fire protection, top-notch electric fittings, and high-end bathroom utility features as well. The Camellia Residency project has a branded lift from ground floor to terrace, a 3-tier security facility, a BSES electric meter, and two sources of water supply.

For the last eighteen years, Bhavishya Nirman Developers has been involved in the real estate sector. Served thousands of clients with a success record and five-star customer rating. Flats in Gurgaon, Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Satbari, Gadaipur, and other areas of South Delhi have been completed by Bhavishya Nirman Developers. A well-known real estate developer is dedicated to providing superior construction, design, and customer service.

Give us a call for Pre-Booking at +91-9899550700.

Website: https://www.bhavishyanirman.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BhavishyaNirmanDevelopers

