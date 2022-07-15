Can Mehracki (MKI) get as big as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Kings of Meme Coins?

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/ATK): Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two of the most successful meme coins to date, owe a lot of their success to their communities.

But can Mehracki (MKI), a new meme coin that focuses on tourism, achieve the same level of success? Only time will tell. But with a strong community behind it and a unique twist on the meme coin genre, MKI definitely has potential. So far, it has seen impressive growth and could become one of the top dogs in the cryptocurrency world.

Mehracki (MKI): It Has a Different Purpose Among Meme Coins

Mehracki (MKI), a new project that has been gaining attention for a while, has an exciting roadmap. Although the project emerged as a meme coin, it promises to provide long-term income to its investors and continue as a stable project.

This token, which has already attracted attention during the pre-sale process, has the potential to shine after the second quarter of 2023. Partnerships in the tourism and entertainment sectors are cited as the reason why MKI is so confident.

The ecosystem is designed on the Solana (SOL) chain for fast and low-cost transactions. It is stated that a 0.5 per cent commission is taken for transactions realized within the ecosystem. These commissions are used to finance the aggressive promotional campaigns and staking rewards that the project will follow in the future.

Mehracki (MKI) especially wants to offer its users a dynamic project with NFTs. NFTs, which will be earned according to the spending and stake rate, aim to help the ecosystem reach much more users.

Mehracki (MKI), which will offer reference awards and staking awards to ensure rapid growth, has the potential to reach a high number of users in a concise time.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Is the First Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a satirical criticism of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2013. It became popular due to its Doge meme-inspired logo and its Shiba Inu mascot. While its purpose is to serve as a payment system, it has gained popularity as a speculative investment. As of June 2022, its market value is over USD 10 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has several features that make it unique among cryptocurrencies. For example, there is no limit to the number of Dogecoins mined. In addition, Dogecoin transactions are confirmed very quickly, making it ideal for small purchases. However, its lack of privacy features and its relatively low value make it less attractive to criminals.

Dogecoin's popularity received a boost in early 2021 when Tesla CEO Elon Musk began tweeting about the cryptocurrency. This caused its value to increase dramatically, although it has since stabilized. Overall, Dogecoin (DOGE) is best known as the first meme coin, but its popularity as an investment vehicle has made it one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims to be the "Dogecoin Killer"

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created to overtake Dogecoin (DOGE) as the meme coin of choice. SHIB has implemented several features that differentiate it from DOGE to achieve this. For example, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a very limited supply (just over one quadrillion tokens), which is deflationary by design. This is intended to create scarcity and drive up the token's market value.

Additionally, SHIB employs a "burn rate" system in which 10 per cent of all transactions are destroyed, further reducing the supply and increasing its value. As of June 2022, SHIB has a market value of over $6 billion, making it the #16 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With its growing popularity and support from high-profile figures in the tech industry, Shiba Inu (SHIB) may yet achieve its goal of becoming the "Dogecoin killer."

While it is still early to tell if Mehracki (MKI) will reach the same heights as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), there are some clear signs that this could be a possibility. The community around MKI is snowballing, and with continued development, we could see MKI become one of the leading meme coins in the world. If you're looking for a good investment opportunity, MKI seems like a safe bet.

