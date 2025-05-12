PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC and polymer markets. The Company reported its Audited financials for Q4 FY25 and FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 79.10 Cr, YoY growth of 13.33%

* EBITDA of Rs 9.65 Cr, YoY growth of 0.04%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 12.20%, YoY change of -162 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 5.12 Cr, YoY growth of 2.00%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 6.47%, YoY change of -72 BPS

* EPS of Rs 0.90, YoY change of -5.26%

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 289.70 Cr, YoY change of -2.66%

* EBITDA of Rs 35.11 Cr, YoY change of -0.13%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 12.12%, YoY growth of 31 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 31.23 Cr, YoY growth of 76.14%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 10.81%, YoY growth of 484 BPS

* EPS of Rs 5.54, YoY growth of 64.88%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited, said, "We ended the year on a healthy note with top-line growth of 13.3% YoY in Q4 FY25. For the full year, we had two very different scenarios in both halves. In the first one, we faced a decline in revenue primarily due to challenges in the micro irrigation business on account of elections and extended monsoon. However, we saw a strong revival in the micro irrigation business in the H2.

Also, throughout the year, we witnessed strong momentum in the solar EPC vertical, especially in residential and rooftop industrial projects. We expanded our network to multiple states in solar EPC during the year and will continue the same in FY26 as well. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the opportunities in both our core and emerging business segments. The micro irrigation industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by increasing awareness, government support, and the need for water-efficient solutions.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojna is providing a significant boost to residential rooftop projects which augurs well for our solar EPC vertical. We are also working towards a significant milestone with the new Ahmedabad manufacturing plant expected to commence before the end of H1 FY26. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth through product innovation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions. With a solid foundation in place and strong industry tailwinds, Captain Polyplast is well-positioned to create long-term value."

Q4 FY25 Key Business Highlights

Fundraising through warrants

Approved the allotment of 48,00,000 convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoters. Total fund raised of Rs 34.56 Cr

