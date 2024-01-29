PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Catalyst Entertainment, a leading Production House & Event Company, successfully organized their second season of Indian Pride Walk (IPW) & Indian Excellence Award (IEA) on 21 Jan 2024, organised by Habib Mithiborwala. The event was held in Mumbai and witnessed an array of dazzling performances, beauty pageant rounds, runway model rounds, title holder rounds, awards & felicitations, showcasing the talent and excellence of Indian Women & Men.

Also Read | Samsung To Make ‘Galaxy AI’ Available Across 100 Million Mobile Devices in 2024: Report.

The event started with singing of the National Anthem, followed by Ganesh Vandanathere by setting the tone for the evening. The event was organized by Habib Hasim Mithiborwala who is a Actor, Celebrity Anchor, Businessman, Producer & Philanthropist, the event was powered by "THE Habib Show" & "New Lovely Shoes". The event was hosted by the charismatic Dhwani Pawar, who kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

The event featured four dance performances by Anshita Hankare & Pranvita Hankare, which enthralled the audience with their graceful moves. The Beauty Pageant round saw the contestants showcasing their talent and poise, followed by the Title Holders round, where the winners of various pageants displayed their prowess with their introduction. The Fashion Runway round and the Q&A session with Beauty Pageants added to the excitement of the event.

Also Read | Gandhi Statue Unveiled in New York City: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside Hindu Temple After 2022 Vandalism Incidents.

The event also honoured esteemed jury members, Ameeta Panchal (winner of IPW season 1) & Swati Thakkar (Winner of many pageants National & International). The Grand event also acknowledged the contribution of media & advertising partners, including Times Applaud, Simca Advertising LTD & Khabar 24. The event was supported by various partners including Hemali Shah (Choklathouse), Prem Gada (Presha Creation), Priyanka Raut, Shamim Dhamasker (Makeup Partner), Sahil Saini (Bombay FilmFame Magazine), Ritu Goel (International fashion designer), Ashish & Pragya (Bullman Records), Sangita Alshi (Groomer & Advisory board member), Silk Route Lounge (F&B Partner), Dr Sanjeev Nellogi & Dr Neerja Nellogi (Glow Skin, Hair & Laser), Santosh Hankare (Pransh Cinematics), Omkar Chikankar (Fashion Choreographer), Vinu Mishra & Satya Tiwari (Backstage Management Team), Sheetal Yadav (dietician & sports nutrionists), Dr Malaahat Heena Khan (Guest Of Honour).

The event also saw the felicitation of the models who graced the Fashion Runway, including Dr Anjulika Bhagchandani, Sparshi Banerjee, Vishakha Petkar, Nikki Singh, Lorraine Mathias, Vaishnavi Rai, Tulsi Mehta, Meghana Ghate, Dr Shabina Shaikh, Jyotsna Sartape, Jenita Monterio, Komal Dubey, Sonali Deshmane, Tanuja Bangera, Gauri Thange, Vibhuti Sanghvi, Swati Kadav, Vishakha Sartape, Pooja Singh (Runway ShowStopper) & Pravin Shukla (Runway ShowStopper). The show stoppers of runway had solo walk with organiser Habib Mithiborwala & fashion designer- Ritu Goel respectively. Besides entertaining performances by organizer Habib Mithiborwala along with Dhwani Pawar (Anchor/Actor) & Hetal Yadav (Actor/Producer), left the audience in splits with their humour and wit. Audience also loved the songs - Sareaam Mohabbat, Rab Kho Gaya, Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai, produced by Habib Mithiborwala (Catalyst Entertainment) which were screened during the event.

Catalyst Entertainment also launched their first two official hoardings & billboards during the event. The hoardings were put up at two prime locations in Mumbai, first one near Sea princess hotel (Juhu), other one at Andheri west opposite lotus petrol pump. The hoarding featured Actors like Habib Mithiborwala, Hetal Yadav and super models Bebo Kakkad, Monali Nair, Bhagyashree Pujari, Priya Tiwari & Zarna Sanghvi. Other team members from the hoarding were Monty Panesar (Fashion Photographer), Monit Jain (Editor), Ritu Goel (Fashion Designer) & Shamim Dhamasker (Makeup Team Head). The hoarding were put up by their Media & Advertising partner- Simca Advertising Ltd.

The event also celebrated the winners of the beauty pageant, including Annu Singh as the Miss Category Winner of IPW 2024, Natasha Gracious as the Mrs. category Winner of IPW 2024, Shraddha Yadav as the 1st Runner up in the Mrs. category, Manisha Pisal as the 2nd Runner up in Mrs. category & Pragati Kothari as Best Ramp Walk subtitle in Mrs. category.

Next the event saw the felicitation and Title holders walk, Bebo Kakkad- Brand Ambassador of IPW 2024, the brand ambassador had a solo walk with organiser Habib Mithiborwala & Celebrity Adil Khan Durrani respectively, Lavanya Dasari- Queen of IPW, Sonika Rao- Mrs. International of IPW, Aarti Sonawane- Princess of IPW, Sahita Gangan- Miss Glamourous of IPW, Tanisha Pisal- Show Opener of IPW, Leena Rane- Show Stopper of IPW, Hamza- Show Stopper of IPW, felicitation followed by a grand group photo of all runway models, beauty pageant winners, title holders with all celebs and organiser in one frame.

The event also witnessed a 30 second silence for peace in the world and to end all wars & prayers for mankind and kids in the whole world by Husain Mithiborwala (son of Habib Mithiborwala). The event came to a grand conclusion with a spectacular awards ceremony- Indian Excellence Award, felicitating Neelu Kohli- Legendary Actress for her work in films & tv serials, Gulfam Khan Hussain- Most Popular Tv Face, Hetal Yadav- Versatile & Popular Actress, Shivani Gosain- Versatile Actress & Influencer, Dhwani Pawar- Actress/Singer/Anchor & Adil Khan Durrani- Most Sensational Celebrity.

Season 2 of IPW & IEA concluded with a group photo followed by media bytes, it was a night to remember celebrating the beauty, talent & achievements of the remarkable individuals who have made their mark in the world of Fashion & Entertainment.

Actor/Producer/Businessman/Organiser Habib Mithiborwala now seems to be enthralled as he prepares for Season 3 with all the more enthusiasm. The show ended with a huge applause and cheers from the audience. Event supported by Prominent digital portal Times Applaud.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)