New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, India's leading real estate consulting firm, was awarded WELL Certification at the Gold level for its office in Mumbai, by the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™).

CBRE Mumbai office registered under WELL V2 rating system accommodates over 260 employees.

The prestigious accreditation was awarded through IWBI's WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard. WELL is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people's health and well-being through the buildings where we live, work and play.

With over 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries, CBRE has pledged to get all offices WELL certified globally. The company's office in Mumbai will set precedence for further certifications across the country.

Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists, and industry professionals, the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. CBRE earned the distinction based on ten categories of building performance -- Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community -- and achieved the WELL certification at Gold level according to WELL v2.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said, "We are proud to achieve the WELL Certification at the Gold level. At CBRE, the health and wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance. Receiving a WELL Gold certification during the pandemic is a testimony of our commitment and dedication towards creating a safer and healthier workplace environment for our employees."

"The WELL Building Standard is the industry's leading health-focused benchmark for buildings, enabling organizations to advance the health, safety and wellbeing of their employees through sustainable, forward-thinking office design. Our in-house Design Advisory and Management team's dedication to optimize our workspaces, enhance the health and wellbeing of our people and improve their productivity has helped us achieve this prestigious recognition," said Gurjot Bhatia, Managing Director - Project Management, India, Middle East & North Africa

"We are excited to celebrate with CBRE as its Mumbai office achieves the WELL Certification at Gold level, another important milestone on CBRE's portfolio-wide efforts to foster a global culture of health," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of International WELL Building Institute. "This achievement underscores CBRE's leadership in the India market for its holistic approach to advancing health and well-being for employees and customers."

A first of its kind, the WELL Certification is a globally recognized standard for health and well-being in the built environment. It helps enhance the indoor environment by addressing the concerns related to employees' health and wellbeing. The strategically designed CBRE Mumbai office has an array of health and wellbeing-focused features such as:

Enhanced ventilation system: The designed demand-controlled ventilation system keeps CO2 level in the office less than 800 ppm and exceeds the design standards ASHRAE 62.1- 2013, thereby filling the indoor environment with more fresh air. The filter grade used for ventilation are EU7 (MERV 13) + EU4 (MERV7)

Ergonomic design: The chairs placed in the regularly occupied spaces are ergonomically designed for better comfort to the occupants and are BIFMA certified.

Movement: Motivation for employees by incorporating fitness messaging on staircases, standing desks, and providing fitness equipment in the office.

Nutrition: Nutritional messaging in the cafeteria to make employees aware of healthy food choices and benefits. The menu card available also highlights the nutritional information, including the calories and added sugars.

Direct drinking water: Water filtration is done with advanced filters and Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems to provides water at par with reputed packaged water which is completely safe for drinking

Task lights: Along with boosting employee comfort and productivity, they also promote energy and cost savings. All task light features provide luminance of more than 300 lux at working height.

Admin and HR policies: The WELL related policies are well integrated in the Admin and HR policies. Even the checklist prepared for internal admin-related work, including cleaning, monitoring, etc., is as per WELL standards. They are available to any employees on request.

WELL is grounded in a body of evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings where we spend approximately 90 percent of our time, and the health and well-being impacts on the people inside these buildings.

To be awarded WELL Certification by IWBI, CBRE underwent rigorous testing of its health and well-being strategies and a final evaluation carried out by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which is the third-party certification body for WELL, to ensure it met all WELL Certified v2 performance requirements.

