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Technology Business Parminder Singh Appointed Founding CEO of Reliance-Meta AI Venture REIL Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), the strategic joint venture between Reliance Industries and Meta, has announced the appointment of Parminder Singh as its founding Chief Executive Officer. Singh, a veteran of the technology and media sectors, will lead the venture’s efforts to develop new digital commerce and entertainment experiences for the Indian market. Read in

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Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), the artificial intelligence joint venture between Reliance Industries and Meta Platforms, has appointed Parminder Singh as its founding Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes as the company seeks to scale enterprise AI solutions in India and global markets, leveraging the combined strengths of both partners. The company confirmed that Singh will take charge with immediate effect, marking a significant step in building leadership for the newly formed venture. REIL is structured as a 70:30 joint venture between Reliance’s AI arm and Meta’s subsidiary, reflecting a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across industries.

The venture is designed to deliver “sovereign, scalable AI” solutions for enterprises by combining Meta’s advanced AI technologies with Reliance’s infrastructure, enterprise reach, and telecom network through Jio. Daniel Shapero Appointed As New LinkedIn CEO Succeeding Ryan Roslansky.

Parminder Singh Appointed Founding CEO of Reliance-Meta AI Joint Venture

Here's some news. Over a year ago, I plunged into the AI journey to shape AI fluency with my venture ClayboxAI. We received a tremendous response. But what's life without a few unexpected twists? Sometime last year, I was approached by the Reliance Group to lead their new… pic.twitter.com/kmNIngRlYZ — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) April 24, 2026

Experienced Technology Leader at the Helm

Parminder Singh brings over three decades of experience in the technology sector, having held senior leadership roles at global companies including Google, Apple, Twitter, and IBM. He has worked extensively across Asia-Pacific markets, focusing on scaling digital and technology-driven businesses.

Prior to this role, Singh co-founded AI-focused ventures such as ClayboxAI, positioning him as a leader with both corporate and entrepreneurial experience in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. John Ternus Becomes New Apple CEO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises Outgoing Chief Tim Cook and His Work, Calling Him ‘Legend’.

In a statement, Singh said enterprise AI in India represents an immediate opportunity, adding that the venture aims to provide businesses with technology solutions that align with both operational and strategic needs.

Strategic Focus on Enterprise AI

REIL’s core objective is to accelerate the adoption of AI among Indian enterprises by offering scalable and locally relevant solutions. The company plans to integrate Meta’s AI capabilities with Reliance’s computing infrastructure and nationwide connectivity to build a comprehensive enterprise AI ecosystem.

Industry observers note that the appointment of a seasoned executive is a key step in positioning REIL competitively in a rapidly evolving AI landscape, where demand for enterprise-grade solutions is growing.

Background: Reliance-Meta AI Partnership

The joint venture was established in 2025 with a reported investment of ₹855 crore, as part of a broader collaboration between Reliance Industries and Meta Platforms. The initiative aims to develop and market AI-driven services tailored for businesses, marking a significant push into the enterprise technology segment. With Singh’s appointment, REIL is expected to move into its next phase of operations, focusing on product development, partnerships, and scaling AI adoption across sectors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Parminder Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).