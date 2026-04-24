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Kolkata, April 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win at least 110 of the 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls held on April 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. “We have calculated this figure after a night-long analysis on Thursday. Of the 152 Assembly constituencies for which polling was conducted on Thursday, the BJP candidates will win from at least 110 Assembly constituencies, if not more. We will form the new government with a clear majority,” HM Shah told media persons here.

“I convey my heartiest congratulations and thanks to those who voted in the first phase. The people of West Bengal have started the journey from fear to hope quite well. The voters of the second phase will take this journey forward. I convey my heartiest congratulations to the personnel of the central forces, the officers and staff of the Election Commission, and the state police. The entire credit goes to them that after so many years, there was no death in an election in West Bengal,” the Union Home Minister. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Hooghly Boatmen Fondly Recall Interacting With PM Narendra Modi During His Visit to Riverbank in Kolkata (See Pics and Video).

Amit Shah Addresses Media Following 1st Phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

VIDEO | West Bengal Assembly elections: Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “I am witnessing a tsunami (in support of BJP). I feel that we will win seats with a huge margin… I visited Madhyamgram yesterday and witnessed massive support.”… pic.twitter.com/5lkHKVR6u1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

#WATCH | Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I would like to tell the people of Bengal that a very large part of the country is in the hands of PM Modi in the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'. Your love, your enthusiasm, and your trust have come to the surface for PM Modi in… pic.twitter.com/G3xDmqL7Up — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

HM Shah also hinted at who would be the Chief Minister in the BJP-ruled state government in West Bengal. “I would like to assure the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, that her successor will be one who was born and brought up in West Bengal, who is not only a Bengali-speaking but also pursued his academic career in the Bengali medium. A true Bengali will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal,” HM Shah said.

When asked whether the contest would be tougher for the BJP in the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies going to polls on April 29, HM Shah said that in the second phase, his target is to secure victory in at least 77 constituencies. ‘Jhalmuri Gave Thunderous Shock to TMC’: PM Narendra Modi Promises To Accelerate CAA in West Bengal.

“The question was not just the Assembly constituencies going for polls in the second phase. The contest in the entire West Bengal was a tough challenge for us this time. We are currently targeting victory from at least 77 Assembly constituencies in the second phase. The BJP does not make the government. The people choose their government. I can see a tsunami in West Bengal this time,” the Union Home Minister said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).