Pune, Maharashtra: Building on the momentum of their successful Eela project, Siddhashila Group is expanding its footprint in the Pune real estate market with the launch of EEVVA, a new residential development in Punawale. This latest venture underscores the developer's dedication to creating high-end living spaces within one of the city's most rapidly developing corridors. Renowned for intelligent design, robust construction standards, and a reliable track record of timely delivery, Siddhashila Group continues to deliver homes that cater to the evolving needs of modern homebuyers.

Located in the heart of Punawale, EEVVA occupies a prime position in one of West Pune’s most sought-after residential neighborhoods. The location provides excellent connectivity to major landmarks, including the Hinjawadi IT hub, Wakad, Baner, and Balewadi, while offering quick access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This strategic positioning not only simplifies daily commutes for residents but also contributes to the long-term appreciation of property values.

EEVVA features premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments designed to balance comfort with functionality. Every unit is crafted to optimize floor space, ensuring that residents benefit from ample natural light and effective cross-ventilation. The architectural vision focuses on creating homes that are as visually appealing as they are practical, offering a perfect environment for both relaxation and daily living.

A key highlight of this development is its focus on fostering a serene, livable atmosphere within an urban setting. By integrating residential structures with thoughtfully designed landscaped open areas, the project offers residents a sense of space and tranquility. This commitment to careful spatial planning establishes the development as a well-rounded housing choice in a fast-growing locality.

Siddhashila Group has built a solid reputation in the Pune real estate sector, supported by years of industry experience and a proven history of delivering quality residences. With a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial projects across the city, the company maintains high standards of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a strong focus on client satisfaction. Each of their developments serves as a testament to their commitment to quality, design, and long-term value.

EEVVA carries forward this legacy by utilizing modern design principles that emphasize privacy, efficiency, and space. The project is envisioned as a balanced lifestyle destination where residents can enjoy both superior connectivity and a quiet home environment. By combining contemporary architecture with functional floor plans, the development is designed to meet the requirements of urban families looking for a sophisticated living experience.

Over the last few years, Punawale has transformed into a major residential hub, driven by its proximity to key employment centers and ongoing infrastructure improvements. The area has seen consistent growth, fueled by housing demand from professionals working in Hinjawadi and nearby business districts. This steady demand has encouraged continuous development, making the locality an appealing option for both end-users and investors.

Beyond its strategic location, Punawale offers residents convenient access to a wide array of social infrastructure, including schools, healthcare facilities, retail centers, and entertainment hubs. This ensures that essential services are easily accessible, significantly enhancing the convenience and quality of life for those residing in the area.

EEVVA is designed to align with these shifting urban dynamics. By merging the benefits of its location with high-quality construction and precise design, the project aims to provide a living experience that is both modern and practical. The focus on daily convenience, efficient floor plans, and optimized space ensures that residents enjoy a comfortable and functional home environment.

As Pune continues to expand toward its western corridors, projects like this play a crucial role in shaping the city’s residential landscape. Siddhashila’s latest venture in Punawale reflects a forward-thinking approach to urban living, where connectivity, design, and lifestyle converge.

For those searching for a home in a well-connected and rapidly growing neighborhood, this upcoming project offers a compelling opportunity. To learn more about the development, explore the available units, or connect with the sales team, interested buyers can visit the official website www.siddhashilaeevva.com or contact them directly for further information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).