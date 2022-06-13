Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13 (ANI/ATK): DIZO, the first brand under realme Techlife gears up for the first sale of its latest smartwatch - DIZO Watch D with the biggest display in the segment, starting from tomorrow i.e. June 14, 2022, 12 pm onwards.

For the ones who want to stand out flaunting big dials on their wrist, the new DIZO Watch D comes with a massive 1.8-in (4.57cm) display, 150+ watch faces, 110+ sports mode, complete health tracking suite, 5ATM water resistance and upto 14 days of battery life.

It also has a metal frame on the sides with curved tempered glass to add to the style and sturdiness. You can choose among the five trendy colour options - Steel White, Bronze Green, Classic Black, Copper Pink and Dark Blue to complement your personality.

To celebrate the PrideMonth and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, DIZO has also introduced special rainbow-coloured watch dials on the latest DIZO Watch D smartwatches. Inspired by the Pride Flag, these watch faces are a symbol of celebrating the uniqueness in every individuality, accepting the diversity in the human race and promoting equal rights for everyone. In order to amplify the impact of the cause, the brand has also changed its logo with the pride colours across all social media.

The new DIZO watch D will be up for grabs on Flipkart starting from tomorrow (Jun 14, 2022) 12 PM onwards at just INR 1,999 as an introductory offer, the original price is INR 2,999. The newest smartwatch by DIZO is surely designed for the unique fashion taste of consumers with enhanced technology and great affordability.

Bigger, Better and Brighter Display

Allowing to do more with the smartwatch, the DIZO Watch D boasts of a 1.8-in (4.57 cm) display, which is 15 per cent bigger and much better than the standard size that is available in the market today. It also features 550nits high brightness and 240x286 resolution ensuring high visibility in broad daylight.

Making it sturdier and more elegant, the smartwatch brings curved tempered glass and metal frame on the sides. They both double to add allegiance and also help protect the edges of the watch, and also make users stay even more carefree to wear all day long.

Aesthetic Design

Like wearing your smartwatch all day long? Whether you are going shopping or for your favourite sports, the DIZO Watch D is a perfect companion as it brings soft and skin-friendly silicone straps custom-designed for longer hours of use. To the taste of fashionistas today, there is a texture on the strap and it is available in 5 cool and quirky colour variants - Steel White, Bronze Green, Classic Black, Copper Pink and Dark Blue.

Adding to the aesthetics, there is a DIZO logo imprinted subtly on the side button and the buckle of the strap ensuring that it is trendy and unique to pose and possess. One can also select watch dials from intriguing 150+ watch faces including interactive dials, live watch faces, customizable widgets and personalization options to complement your OOTD feels.

Health & Fitness Monitoring

For the fitness fanatics, the DIZO Watch D comes with 110+ sports modes that include the standard running, walking and cycling along with the extreme sports like gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, horse riding, disc games and many more. Further, it also maintains records and can give you insights on a weekly, monthly, and annual basis.

Along with the fitness measurements, the DIZO Watch D also monitors your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to warn you about oxygen deficiency, keeps a 24x7 real-time check on the heart rate, track sleep, send sedentary and drink water reminders, along with menstrual cycle tracking for females.

Additionally, it comes certified with 5ATM water resistance allowing users to NOT worry about the smartwatch's health while wearing it even during cooking, cleaning or doing underwater activities including swimming with it.

DIZO App Support and Other Smart Features

The latest smartwatch by DIZO syncs effortlessly with the DIZO App to allow users to seamlessly configure and customize their newfound love. Additionally, after an OTA update - one would be able to check their running route using the In-app GPS and share their exercise summary directly on social media with just a few clicks on the app.

For all the techies, the DIZO Watch D provides other smart features like phone camera control, music control, alarm, find phone, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, weather forecast, and so much more.

Long Lasting Battery, System Support and Connectivity

The latest smart Watch D is equipped with a 350mAh battery for hassle-free and typical usage of upto 14 days and 60 days of standby time, once fully charged. It has Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be synced with smartphones having Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 & above.

Quality Assurance

DIZO provides 100 per cent quality assurance to its customers following rigorous testing on the device by DIZO and realme team of experts. The test parameters include charging test - 5,000 times, buckle test - 5,000 times, button test - 50,000 times, Aging test - 168 hrs in 550oC/95 per cent RH.

Flipkart Link: https://bit.ly/3zxn3dW

