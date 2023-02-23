London [UK], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Handspun and handwoven! A fabric which was profoundly associated with the country's freedom... The signature fabric of India - Khadi!

"Mahatma Gandhi said, "The 'khadi-spirit' means fellow-feeling with every human being on earth." Following his legacy, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi crafted his vision of making khadi a national pride and a fashion statement. 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion'

On 17th FEBRUARY 2023, the High Commission India at London, INIFD & LST presented a spectacular showcase of the garments in the symbolic Indian fabric - Khadi at "INDIA DAY" during London Fashion Week. The show was a celebration of the sustainable, handspun, natural weave, organic fabric -Khadi that was used by the INIFD Designers from the different states of India bringing their heritage, culture and history together by involving and generating the work for the local artisans to design their spectacular 25 garments collection with a common element "Khadi".

Making the relationship stronger since 2016, the High Commission India at London, INIFD & LST has been fulfilling the promise of bringing Indian handlooms, weaves, art and craft on an international platform for the world to witness and experience the rich textile and handicraft history of India. The handloom fabric Khadi is the common thread between the Haute and the humble, depicting Khadi in all its glory and versatility, reiterating the relevance of sustainable fashion with a balance of tradition and modernity.

Emerging INIFD Designers are setting a true example of women empowerment with all female Designers who showcased 2 shows at LFW. The 1st show was a presentation of 40 garments designed on the basic principles of deconstruction. Designed in modern hues, and western cuts, the use of embellishments and detailing rendered a stylish narrative to the Collections. The 2nd show was a presentation of 25 khadi fabric garments with the spirit of self-reliance.

The young designers were applauded for their immense talent and creative designs. The show was a perfect amalgamation of east meets west displaying rich Indian cultural heritage blended with western aesthetics.

The showcase, at London Fashion Week, was witnessed by the High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami, Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh and other eminent personalities & International delegates.

The Show began with a special message from our Prime Minister Narendra Kumar Modi "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion, Khadi for transformation". Modi talked of Khadi as an example of sustainable, eco-friendly clothing with the least carbon footprints.

The Indian High Commission organized a magnificent ceremony at India House in London to felicitate the young designers for their commendable showcase. Honourable High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami honoured the emerging INIFD designer who showcased their Collections at London Fashion Week, London.

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) with a legacy of over 27 years is a premier institute known for giving its students an international edge. Our forward education ideology is to teach our student designers to create a futuristic footprint using historical assets of India. 1 institute, 3 Continents, 3 Countries, 3 Fashion Weeks, Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) has established a strong global presence and it is the first fashion institute in the world to have showcased its students' collection at two major fashion capitals of the world New York for the 7th Season and London for the 8th season and Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for last 33 consecutive seasons.

This Indian show mesmerized the Fashion glitterati of London.

