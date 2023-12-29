New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The central government has received about Rs 2,413 crore from BPCL as a dividend tranche, the secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management posted on its X handle on Friday.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

On Thursday, the divestment secretary, in another post, said the government received about Rs 832 crore from Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) as a dividend.

Last week, the central government has respectively received about Rs 262 crore and Rs 120 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and IREL (India) Limited as dividend tranches. (ANI)

