New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to one Rajeev Kumar. Earlier, he was granted interim protection from Arrest in the AI Summit Protest case.

The protest was carried out by Indian Youth Congress members at the AI Impact summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted anticipatory bail to Rajeev Kumar.

The court granted him anticipatory bail after hearing submissions of the Delhi police and counsel for accsued.

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The court has directed the accused to cooperate in the investigation. It directed the Delhi police to give seven days prior notice in case of his arrest.

Advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey appeared for Rajeev Kumar. It was submitted that the allegations are of recording the protest that was carried out at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

It was also submitted that the accused cooperated in the investigation.

The court has already granted bail to several accused persons, including Udai Bhanu Chib, who is the president of the Indian Youth Congress.

Earlier, the Patiala House Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Vikas Chikara in the AI Summit protest case. He is the General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. He is an alleged Conspirator as per the Delhi police.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has also been issued against him. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted interim anticipatory bail to Vikas Chikara and directed him to join the investigation tomorrow at the office of the crime branch.

The members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital during the AI by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent against the India-US trade deal, after which seven Youth Congress leaders were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

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