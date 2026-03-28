PNN

New Delhi [India], March 28: Electrent, a fast-growing cleantech brand in the energy storage space, has launched a range of high-capacity lithium-powered inverter systems designed to directly replace diesel generators in factories, hospitals, commercial buildings, and infrastructure facilities. The new lineup -- spanning 3-Phase Inverters from 10 kVA to 50 kVA and a purpose-built Lift Inverter System for emergency elevator rescue -- runs on Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries and is positioned as a cleaner, quieter, and financially smarter alternative to the diesel gensets that most of urban industrial India still depends on.

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The launch comes as several state governments -- including Delhi and Chandigarh -- tighten restrictions on diesel generator use in commercial and residential zones. Elevated diesel prices and supply chain volatility have further eroded the economics of running gensets. Electrent's Energy Storage Systems (ESS) operate silently, produce zero emissions, and switch to backup power in near-zero time -- making them eligible for environments where a diesel generator is no longer permitted, practical, or cost-effective.

Replacing the DG Set, Tier by TierThe 3-Phase Inverter Series covers five capacity points -- 10, 15, 20, 30, and 50 kVA -- each engineered as a direct functional equivalent to a diesel genset of comparable output. A 10 kVA unit is designed for SMEs, retail establishments, and offices currently running small DG sets; the 50 kVA system targets industrial plants and data centres that rely on large-capacity generators. Every unit in the range delivers near-instantaneous backup switching, making it suitable for loads where even a momentary interruption causes operational loss: CNC machines, refrigeration systems, hospital equipment, billing counters, and networked data systems.

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Unlike a genset, which requires a dedicated fuel supply, exhaust infrastructure, periodic engine servicing, and outdoor or semi-outdoor installation, Electrent's ESS units can be installed indoors, require minimal maintenance, and run without noise or fumes. Each system is governed by an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that monitors cell voltage, temperature, charge cycles, and balancing in real time, ensuring safe operation across the full life of the battery. Backup duration -- typically ranging from 30 minutes to two hours -- is configurable depending on the battery bank selected at installation.

A key advantage over conventional lead-acid inverter systems is space. A comparable lead-acid installation requires between 30 and 60 large batteries, typically demanding a dedicated ventilated room with reinforced flooring. Electrent's lithium systems deliver the same capacity in roughly one-fourth the space -- a material consideration for urban commercial buildings and manufacturing facilities where floor space carries a real cost.

The Economics: ROI in 2.5 to 3.5 YearsThe upfront cost of a lithium ESS is higher than a diesel generator of equivalent capacity. However, the elimination of diesel fuel costs and the reduction in maintenance expenses make the long-term economics compelling. Electrent estimates that businesses replacing diesel backup can recover the differential investment within approximately 2.5 years on a one-hour backup configuration and around 3.5 years on a 30-minute system, calculated on fuel and maintenance savings alone. Post payback, the savings are pure operational gain -- no diesel invoices, no engine service contracts, no exposure to fuel price volatility.

For businesses in Delhi and other cities already facing compliance pressure over genset use, the calculation is more straightforward: the alternative to ESS is either a fine or a shutdown, not just a fuel bill.

The Lift Inverter: Beyond Basic RescueThe second product in the launch -- the Electrent Lift Inverter -- addresses a specific and frequently underestimated risk in multi-storey buildings. Standard Automatic Rescue Devices (ARDs), the most common elevator backup system in use today, provide just enough power during a blackout to carry the lift to the nearest floor and open the doors. That is the full extent of their capability.

Electrent's system is classified as an Emergency Rescue Device (ERD) and goes substantially further. Backed by LiFePO₄ batteries and intelligent power management, it provides sustained backup that allows the elevator to travel to any floor the passenger selects, complete multiple trips, and handle full rated loads. In a hospital where a patient needs to reach a specific floor, or in a high-rise residential building where the nearest floor may be an intermediate landing with no exit, the distinction is more than a feature difference -- it is a safety gap.

The ERD is designed for high-rise residential complexes, hospitals, shopping malls, airports, and any facility where elevator failure during a blackout poses a meaningful safety or operational risk. It is compatible with standard elevator drive systems and replaces or upgrades existing ARD installations.

"Our goal is to help Indian industries transition from volatile fossil fuels to reliable, clean energy. With zero emissions, minimal maintenance, and a footprint that fits modern urban constraints, we are providing the infrastructure for a sustainable Bharat."

-- Chirag Chawla, Founder & CEO, Electrent

Who It's ForElectrent is targeting the new range at sectors where backup power is a daily operational necessity rather than an occasional contingency: factories and industrial plants, hospitals and diagnostic centres, petrol pumps, cold-chain warehouses, shopping malls, data centres, and high-rise residential and commercial buildings. These are also the sectors most directly affected by diesel genset regulations and most sensitive to fuel price fluctuations.

With India's commercial and industrial landscape facing simultaneous pressure from environmental compliance and energy cost volatility, Electrent is positioning its ESS as the practical, long-term answer -- one where the case for retiring the diesel generator has become, at this point, largely self-evident.

About ElectrentElectrent is building future-ready energy infrastructure for India, helping homes and businesses move away from diesel gensets and lead-acid batteries to generate, store, and use clean power with the help of lithium technology.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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