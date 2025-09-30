VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: CEO Clubs India, an exclusive invitation-only association of entrepreneurs and CEOs, proudly announces the launch of its 6th Chapter - Mumbai, further strengthening its mission of connecting business leaders for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and mutual growth.

Founded in 1977 in New York by the late Dr. Joseph Mancuso, CEO Clubs International is one of the world's most influential networks of entrepreneurs, with thousands of members globally. These companies collectively employ over 10 million people and generate an annual turnover exceeding $100 billion.

CEO Clubs India was launched in March 2008 in Hyderabad and has since expanded to Bangalore, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Today, with nearly 200 members, the India chapter represents a combined turnover of over ₹1.25 lakh crore and employs more than 100,000 people. The launch of the Mumbai Chapter marks another milestone in its growth journey, providing a dynamic platform for India's business leaders to connect, collaborate, and inspire.

Key Features of CEO Clubs India

CEO Clubs India offers its members a unique experience designed to foster professional growth, deep connections, and mutual learning. At its core is the Inner Circle, an exclusive group of 10-12 non-competing members who meet monthly to exchange ideas and offer trusted guidance in a confidential environment. This is complemented by the Knowledge and Leadership Series, where eminent speakers share insights to sharpen leadership skills, and the Business Series Events, which open the doors to member organizations for immersive learning. Beyond business, the Social Series Events bring members and their families together through themed gatherings, strengthening bonds in a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere. Annual Family Retreats further enhance this sense of community, offering enriching experiences that blend leisure, learning, and relationship building.

Hari K. Vallurupalli, Managing Director of Hari Agro Industries and Founder-Chairman of CEO Clubs India, says:

"Our vision with CEO Clubs India is simple yet powerful -- to create a trusted global platform where leaders can share, learn, and grow together. Mumbai's vibrant business ecosystem makes it the perfect city to expand our legacy. This chapter will not only strengthen relationships but also create endless opportunities for collaboration and innovation."

Nitesh Thawani, Founder of Property Zone Realty and President of CEO Clubs India Mumbai Chapter, adds:

"The Mumbai Chapter is more than just a network -- it's a movement to empower entrepreneurs and CEOs to lead with insight and impact. This is about building a community where every member thrives through shared knowledge, meaningful connections, and a culture of growth."

The Mumbai Members of CEO Clubs India include Nitesh Thawani (Founder of Property Zone Realty), Ajit Singh Ahluwalia (Director of Mukat Group of Companies), Sanjay Ratra (Managing Partner of Whiteboard Financial Advisors and Management), Karishma Vora (Barrister & Arbitrator at 39 Essex Chambers), Mit Chheda (Director of Team Armor Four Shield Pvt Ltd), Udipt Agarwal (Chief Commercial Officer at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited), Gunendra Pal Singh (President - Strategy & Global Business at Voll Sante), Chintan Ghelani (Promoter of Perfect House Pvt Ltd), Srijaya Simhadri (Director of Simhadricop Pvt Ltd), and Salman Babukhan (Chairman & Managing Director of Babukhan Enterprises).

With this expansion, CEO Clubs India continues to reinforce its position as a premier association for India's entrepreneurial leadership, offering members unmatched opportunities for learning, collaboration, and global connection.

