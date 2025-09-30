Mumbai, September 30: Arattai app has become widely popular within a few days of its launch. The India-made instant messaging app by Zoho has seen a massive surge in downloads and searches across the country, encouraging people to install it on their mobile devices and explore its functions. Many say that Arattai is an Indian WhatsApp or was launched to rival it.

The Arattai instant messaging app brings many new features and functions that are not available on WhatsApp. On the other hand, it lacks some features that WhatsApp provides. Amid the “Make in India” drive and growing popularity in the country, Arattai has become a popular app for some people, while others are gradually catching on and downloading it. If you are not sure how to download and configure Arattai, please refer to the steps below. How To Export WhatsApp Chat to Arattai App? Step-by-Step Guide on Exporting Individual and Group Chats to Zoho’s Made-in-India Application.

How to Download Arattai App on Your Smartphone? Check Steps

Arattai is compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. Zoho said that the app was designed to function smoothly even on low-end smartphones. To download it via Google Play Store or Apple App Store, follow the steps below:

First open your respective application stores on the device such as Apple' App Store or Google Play Store.

Go to search option and type "Arattai".

Once the correct app shows up on your display, please click to download it.

Mostly, the app will be installed automatically.

Now, open it and tap on "Agree and Continue". You can read the policies and other details.

Then, add your number after +91 in the given blank.

Soon, Arattai will accept your request.

After installation, please make sure to go to the setting option and set your preferences.

Arattai App Features, Functions and Highlights

Arattai app offers various unique features that users can explore, including chats, calls, meetings, and sharing stories (similar to WhatsApp Status). Check out more details below.

Chats

Arattai allows users to chat with each other by tapping on an existing contact name or group and inviting new people. In the chat, users can search previous chat history, pin conversations, mute notifications, change the chat background, and add a shortcut to quickly access the contact. Arattai users can also record messages, share emojis, and attach multimedia files to conversations. Chats are not end-to-end encrypted.

Calls

Zoho's Arattai offers video and audio call options. All calls in the app are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring privacy while talking to other users.

Meetings

Arattai includes a “Meetings” option, which allows users to make a video call with multiple people or join a meeting. Users can also schedule meetings for a future time. Details about upcoming and previous meetings are shown in the opening window of this option.

Stories

Similar to WhatsApp, Arattai allows users to set a Status in the form of a new option called “Stories.” Users can add text, videos, photos, or other media to share with people.

Groups and Channels

Users can create groups and channels on Arattai with existing contacts. Groups can be created by selecting contacts available on the app. Additionally, users can create channels and gain subscribers. There is also an option to explore existing channels.

Link Device Using QR Code

Users can link their devices by scanning QR code. This option is available in the setting section of the app.

Pocket

The Pocket option allows users to save personal messages and revisit them later. It works like a note to save multimedia files, messages, and audios for future reference. All these messages are saved in the cloud.

Besides these features, Zoho's Arattai offers stickers, a night mode option (black theme), mentions in the Settings top section, and a dedicated section for starred messages. It also provides features like battery optimization and profile updates. Sridhar Vembu Provides Update on Arattai App, Says With UPI Technical Developer Group ‘iSpirit’ on Standardising Messaging Protocol.

Overall, the application has a different interface than WhatsApp and Telegram-like moving stickers that boost the engagement of the users. It has some similar features; however offers some fresh options as well. Some things are yet to be polished such as "delete for all" is not working as of now and app occasionally crashes.

