New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): Dr Rabih Baalbaki, CEO, and Dr M. Noura, adjudicator of Elite World Records, visited the district headquarters and met District Collector D. Baskara Pandian IAS, to felicitate the district administration for their incredible achievements in setting two world records consecutively within a short span.

Ranipet District Administration managed to execute a plastic waste collection drive on May 27, 2022, which involved 96,000 volunteers. To protect nature and envisage a plastic-free environment, a plastic waste collection drive was executed at all 288 village panchayats, 8 town panchayats, and 6 municipalities. The drive was able to collect 186.9 tonnes of plastic waste in 3 hours, creating a world record.

DRDA of Ranipet has created yet another historical achievement by planting 52.81 lakh Palmyra palm seeds in five hours on October 3, 2022, to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanthi and impart a "green Tamil Nadu." The DRDA of Ranipet has meticulously planned and brilliantly executed it by gathering and preserving the nuts for 3 months and planting 52.81 lakhs of palm seeds in 5 hours, which is not easy to do. These palm seeds were planted at vantage points like avenues, tank bunds, main roads, and arterial village roads after a detailed micro-level planning exercise at the block and village levels. Both of these historical initiatives set an example and a benchmark for the Green Revolution and a plastic-free environment.

According to District Collector D. Baskara Pandian, the initiatives were launched to fulfil the mission and vision of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the assistance of Minister of Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi. We chose both missions as world record projects to draw public attention to the importance of preserving palmyra palm trees and ensuring a plastic-free environment. We were able to succeed in this due to scrupulous planning and perfect execution. "I am deeply worried about the fact that plastic waste is not only a threat to humankind, but it also kills millions of birds, animals, and marine organisms every year; hence, to protect the environment, we had this massive plastic waste collection drive in our district," he added.

He continued, "In the last three months, with a sincere commitment to protecting Palmyra Palm Trees, we gathered and preserved over 55 lakhs of Palmyra Nuts, which we have now planted. "Once these planted palm seeds germinate and grow well, which usually takes more than a decade, it benefits the farmers financially in many ways. "Our Chief Minister has set a target of planting 25 lakh palm seeds every year in Tamil Nadu, but I am glad that we have planted 52.81 lakh in Ranipet within 5 hours," he proudly added.

Dr Rabih Baalbaki, CEO of Elite World Records, pointed out that the presence of plastic in the environment hurts the ecosystem. The first project of Ranipet District, which collected 186.9 tonnes of plastic waste in 3 hours, has given a platform for a safe environment and happy living.

Further, he detailed that the Second Visionary Project of the Ranipet Administration to plant and protect Palmyra Palm Trees is yet another historical mission in which they were successful by planting 52.81 lakh palm seeds in 5 hours. I had a detailed review of both the projects executed by the Ranipet Administration, and I admired the outcome of these projects, which is going to be an everlasting asset to the stakeholders of the district.

Dr Rabih further stated that once every three years we have a practice of bestowing "Iconic Awards" globally. I am glad that the achievement of the Ranipet District Administration, under the title "Largest Plastic Waste Collection Drive within 2500 Square Kilometres in 3 Hours," has clutched the title "Icon of the Year 2022" in the category "Nature and Environment." I have personally appreciated and invited the District Collector to the Elite Iconic Awards Ceremony which will be held in Dubai by mid-2023.

Dr M. Noura, adjudicator at Elite World Records, pointed out that both projects executed by the Ranipet District Administration are the result of teamwork under the eminent leadership of the District Collector.

District Revenue Officer, Project Director-DRDA, Executive Engineer (RD), Municipal Commissioners, Block Development Officers, and other district officials were present during the event.

