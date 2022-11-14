RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan will begin their I-League 2022-23 campaign when they face off against each other in the latest round of matches. The clash will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium on November 14, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Upcoming I-League Season Will Be Historic: Former Indian Captain IM Vijayan.

Both the teams had decent outings last season, making it all the way to the playoffs. However, they will be aiming to go better this time around and win the title. RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan have great players at their disposal and will be searching for a winning start to their season.

When is RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan match in I-League 2022-23 will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium on November 14, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

Eurosport and DD Sports are the official broadcast partners of the I-League 2022-23 season. Hence, fans in India can watch live action of the RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2022-23 match on their TV sets on the abovementioned channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

The RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan match will also be available for live streaming online. Fans who are eager to watch live streaming of this match and all other games in the I-League can do so on the Discovery+ app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).