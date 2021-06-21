New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): In an attempt of battling the second wave of COVID-19, the non-governmental organisation Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) has been working towards making essentials and healthcare facilities available to the villages in rural Maharashtra.

Channelising efforts in assisting the local medical fraternity in any way possible, CFTI donated 15 structures to the Intensive Care Units at the Raigad Civil Hospital; fully complemented with medical equipment.

With studies indicating that the third wave of the pandemic could pose a threat to children, five additional structures are pediatric ICU's - a first-of-its-kind in the district of Raigad; a foresight envisioned that can save lives.

The team at CFTI has also helped put together COVID care centers equipped with an infrastructure comprising beds with oxygen supplies as well. Said Chitralekha Patil, Mentor Trustee of CFTI, "When we sensed the urgency of the situation and decided to step in, everyone, from the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Rajesh Tope to the local civic authorities, as well as some truly benevolent corporate sponsors came forward to make our vision a reality. My heart swells with pride and gratitude as we hand over the ICU's to the hospital, this weekend."

The sentiment is echoed by Ashish Goel, Founder & CEO of Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd. "Depleted medical resources and lack of basic infrastructure has caused hundreds of people to lose their lives during the second wave. When we came to know that CFTI has been doing a lot of social work for the weaker and marginalized section of the society, we decided to support their initiative."

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)