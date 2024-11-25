PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, recently hosted Telco Next, the first of its kind industry roundtable, where CGI leaders were joined by industry and technology experts to explore the future of telecommunications and media for enterprises as well as Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Also Read | Hardoi Road Accident: 5 Dead, 4 Injured As Speeding Bolero Collides With Private Bus at Gorai Intersection in Uttar Pradesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences (Watch Video).

- Roundtable explores the potential of Telecommunications in the hyper agile world and Global Capability Centers changing the landscape

Telco Next highlighted the significant need for a shift in the telecommunications industry and seeding a more collaborative approach between telcos, System Integrators (SIs), hyperscalers, and technology providers. The discussion spotlighted how system integrators turbocharge time-to-market by harnessing their deep expertise in verticals, technology domains, and innovation. It also underscored the transformative shift from transactional supplier dynamics to strategic partnerships that prioritize tangible, outcome-driven success.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Center of Excellence, speaking at the event said, "At CGI, we recognize the importance of driving value for our partners, vendors, clients, and GCCs by fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Hosting Telco Next is a strategic step in bringing together industry leaders and creating an ecosystem that will enable telcos to overcome challenges and geographical boundaries and embrace innovation."

The event also fostered conversations around communication trends, emerging growth opportunities, digital platforms for new services, and offered insights on addressing industry challenge of transforming from telcos to tech organizations. It featured an insightful keynote, engaging panel discussions from industry veterans, and roundtable sessions focused on digital transformation, the role of GCCs as innovation hubs, and strategies for building value within GCCs. As GCCs expand, CGI leverages its experience in supporting existing GCCs in India to help clients establish new centers and establish partnerships with emerging GCCs

Arun Karna, Managing Director & CEO of AT&T Global Network Services India remarked, "It's very invigorating and energizing to be at the CGI Telco Next event. It's a great chance to meet up with peers and leaders and hear their perspectives. And, I would say there is a lot of talk about partnerships and ecosystems, which is so heartening to hear."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is $14.68 billion CA and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

cgi.com/newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566140/CGI_Telco_Next.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)