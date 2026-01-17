NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 17: As a part of the 78th Army Day celebrations, Chandigarh University (CU) launched 'CU Online Jai Jawan Scholarship' for extending financial support to the children of Indian Defence and Paramilitary personnel pursuing world class online higher education by enrolling for any of the 12 internationally-recognized undergraduate and postgraduate online degree programs being offered by 'CU Online'.

The dignitaries who graced the launch of the 'CU Online Jai Jawan Scholarship' included Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, Brigadier (Dr) Gagan Deep Singh Baath, Executive Director (Student Affairs & Administration) and Professor of Management, Chandigarh University and Dr Gurpreet Singh, Director, Chandigarh University.

Sharing details of CU Online Jai Jawan Scholarship scheme, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "Family members of serving, retired, and martyred soldiers will be eligible for benefits of this scholarship scheme which will cover Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, Assam Rifles, NSG, SPG and other paramilitary units."

"This scholarship is applicable for all 12 online degree programs being offered by CU Online including BBA, BCA, MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), MCA, BA JMC, BBA BA, MSc Data Science, MA English, MA Economics, MSc Maths, and MA JMC. For availing the benefit pf 'CU Online Jai Jawan Scholarship', eligible applicants will need to visit web portal of the CU Online (www.onlinecu.in), select an online degree program, upload proof of parent's service and select 'Defense Service - Jai Jawan' under the scholarship section. This initiative by Chandigarh University is a step towards empowering military families by providing access to world-class online education. It will not only promote digital education but also ensure that no child of a soldier is deprived of education due to financial reasons. Our National Cadet Corps unit has 373 cadets belonging to all three wings of the NCC - Army Wing, Navy Wing, and Air Force Wing - of which 40 % are girls. As many as 43 cadets trained at NCC wing of CU has been commissioned as officers in all three wings of Indian Armed Forces," he added.

On the occasion, in his keynote address on "War, Will and Wisdom: India's Evolving Military Thought in an Age of Strategic Uncertainty", the Chief Guest Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, said India have a befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack with Operation Sindoor and achieved the desired success by making it clear that terrorism will no longer be tolerated and anyone who helps terrorists will pay a heavy price for it.

"With Operation Sindoor, we have made it clear that if terror attacks like Pahalgam don't stop, ghar mein ghus ke marenge (we will strike even inside their homes). But everyone is asking why did we stop (Operation Sindoor) on 10th May (2025) ? Why didn't we completely destroy Pakistan? The whole western world was up against India after operation Sindoor. America thought it was the monitor of the world but we didn't seek their permission to start the operation or took them on board for Operation Sindoor. We decided and we acted. After acting, we told them (US). So, they were very antagonised. They thought how can you (India) do it? We stopped Operation Sindoor at a particular point because it has achieved its objective as the biggest and most successful operation in Indian history against terrorism and it suited us to stop this Operation,".

"In response to Uri attack, we crossed the LoC and conducted a surgical strike across the border. After Pulwama attack, we sent the Air Force and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Balakot. After Pahalgam attack, we attacked nine targets 300-400 kilometers inside Pakistan. All this was done in 'proportion'. Why did we stop (Operation Sindoor) on May 10th? There were profound reasons behind this. The financial year begins in April, and the crops were standing in the fields. A war at that time could have set our economy back by 20 years. To become a developed nation by 2047, we need sustained economic growth. We acted of our own volition and stopped Operation Sindoor according to our strategic needs," he added.

On this occasion, an Indian Army Infantry Small Arms Exhibition at Chandigarh University provided students first-hand exposure to the professionalism, technology, and operational ethos of the Indian Army. This exhibition by Indian Army showcased modern and upgraded weapons used by the army, including BFSR TI camera, 81 mm mortar, ATGM unified launcher and 7.52 mm MAG 58 machine gun. The exhibition also featured lethal weapons such as the Automatic Grenade Launcher-17, 7.62 Dragunov sniper rifle, .338 SAKO TRG 42 sniper rifle, 7.62 mm Negev LMG, 7.62 mm SIG rifle, 7.62 mm AK-203 rifle, and 5.56 mm INSAS rifle.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

