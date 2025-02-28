NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Chatrabhuj Narsee School (CNS), Mumbai has introduced Dialogue Den, a dedicated podcast studio designed to provide students with a space to express their ideas, engage in meaningful discussions, and develop strong communication skills.

As the first school in Mumbai to introduce a dedicated podcast studio, Dialogue Den is designed to be a space where students can explore the power of storytelling, debate ideas, and engage in meaningful dialogue. Equipped with high-quality recording technology and an immersive setup, it encourages students to think critically, articulate their thoughts with clarity, and collaborate on discussions that matter. By integrating media creation into the school culture, Dialogue Den empowers students to build confidence, develop essential communication skills, and amplify their voices within and beyond the school community.

Anil Kapoor inaugurated the "Dialogue Den", a state-of-the-art podcast room alongside Chairperson Sujay Jairaj. The inauguration was followed by an engaging, student-led podcast session featuring Kapoor, who shared insights into his career and life experiences, captivating the audience with his charisma and warmth.

Actor Anil Kapoor said, "I'm always amazed by the way students engage with content and express their ideas and there has been so much development and evolution in this space...platforms like Dialogue Den give young minds a space to share their perspectives and build confidence and that's incredibly valuable. Chatrabhuj Narsee School and Sujay Jairaj's forward-thinking approach is helping empower students with the right tools to grow in today's dynamic world and I'm all for it!"

Chairperson of the school, Sujay Jairaj added, "Dialogue Den is more than just a podcast room - it's a space for students to think strategically, collaborate, and engage in meaningful discussions. We are excited to introduce this initiative in Mumbai and look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our students."

With the launch of Dialogue Den, Chatrabhuj Narsee School continues to create opportunities for students to develop critical skills, fostering a culture of creativity, conversation, and collaboration.

