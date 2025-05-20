VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20: The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, recently hosted a team visit to a local Delhi school where the students receive daily nutritious lunches provided by the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

"The joy on the children's faces as we served meals and handed out Chetu t-shirts was a reminder of how small acts of giving can create lasting change," said Manish Tyagi, HR Manager at Chetu. "Through partnerships like this, the Chetu Foundation continues to drive positive change in underserved communities."

Afterward, the Chetu volunteers visited one of Akshaya Patra Foundation's centralized kitchens, where they observed the high-capacity and hygienic meal preparation process that powers the mid-day meal program across the region. Akshaya Patra, an NGO, feeds more than 2.25 million children daily in over 24,000 schools across India.

"Visiting the school and the kitchen highlights the importance of Akshaya Patra's mission," said Swati Gupta, Team Member at Chetu. "Many of these children come from disadvantaged families and don't have nutritious meals at home. Many parents send their kids to school because of the daily healthy meals."

"To think Akshaya Patra feeds millions of schoolchildren daily," Senior Team Member Rajeev Pandey added. "The visit to the central kitchen was eye-opening. It showed the massive undertaking Akshaya Patra does to help disadvantaged kids."

Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation, said they are proud to support Akshaya Patra's mission.

"At the Chetu Foundation, we believe that ensuring children have access to meals and essentials like clothing is vital to their education and growth," she said. "We are thrilled that our Chetu Team Members volunteered and saw first-hand the work Akshaya Patra is doing."

In the past year, Chetu donated $160,000 to support the Akshaya Patra Foundation's mission of eradicating classroom hunger and improving children's lives through food security.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu's India campus incudes three advanced development centres in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Centre for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities--including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs--that foster both professional growth and community. For more information and current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

