Beijing [China], November 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): With a population of 9 million, Ningbo is widely renowned for its rich historic heritage and cultural resources.

The city, located in eastern Zhejiang province, is now witnessing a thriving art renaissance.

Also Read | Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Adjacent to China's eastern coastline, Ningbo is home to a diversity of art museums, which help shape the artistic atmosphere of the city.

NART Museum, a window to Ningbo art, is one of many museums popping up in the city. The curator Bao Peijun believes that it's never too late to get into art. That's why NART opened art courses to the public. "We have people from all walks of life that come here, even people new to art," she said.

Also Read | Memphis Depay Transfer News: Juventus Interested in Signing Dutch Forward From Barcelona.

In the video, the host Josh intends to find out if art education is for everyone. He joined in the adult painting class here for the first time by drawing an oil painting on his own and the results were surprising.

Then, Josh visited another reputed museum in Ningbo: MOAE. Short for Huamao Museum of Art Education, MOAE is the first art education-themed museum in China. Different from most art galleries, public education is their main goal rather than displaying.

After joining the print workshop with kids and seeing how they lead people to appreciate art and understand aesthetics, Josh found out that imagination powers everyone's individual creativity and inspires people to become an artist in their own right.

Contact: Zhong Lei

Tel:008610-68996566

E-mail: 81968029@qq.com

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/zspMf4BbZHM

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)