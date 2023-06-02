NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], June 2: Chitkara University continues to demonstrate its exceptional performance in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023 and has achieved remarkable rankings across various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up by United Nations. Chitkara University is now ranked 5th in India in the overall ranking and is ranked between 301-400 band globally.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023 measures universities' contributions to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and assesses their commitment to sustainability across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and to ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

In SDG-07: Affordable and Clean Energy, Chitkara University secured the 3rd position in India and an impressive 40th position globally. In SDG-11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, the university ranked 3rd in India and falls within the 301-400 band on the global scale. In SDG-12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Chitkara University got 4th rank in India and is within the 201-300 band globally. Additionally, in SDG-16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, the university got 8th position in India and is placed in the 800+ band internationally. Furthermore, in SDG-09: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Chitkara University achieved the 9th position in India and falls within the 201-300 band globally.

The rankings provide the definitive list of the world's best universities, with an emphasis on the research mission. It is the only global university league table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); industry income (knowledge transfer) and international outlook (staff, students and research). Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, this year's ranking revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic has started to shift global higher education performance.

On the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "These outstanding rankings reflect the profound impact of Chitkara University's research initiatives, outreach activities, commitment to quality education, and exceptional teaching programs. We work with the intent to nurture the future and make this nation proud."

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

