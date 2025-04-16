HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, is helping individuals find savings-driven payment solutions. It addresses this need with a digital-first experience that helps users compare and apply for credit cards based on their requirements. Hosting a wide range of options from leading issuers, this marketplace helps compare benefits and fees of 30+ cards.

What is in it for users?

* Individuals who frequently shop online or dine out can discover cards offering cashback or discount

* Travel enthusiasts can find options with lounge access and accelerated air miles

* New-to-credit users can explore secured credit cards

Bajaj Markets hosts a 100% digital application process, and offers an abundance of choice, eliminating the need to navigate multiple issuer websites. Apart from credit cards, Bajaj Markets provides access to a diverse range of financial solutions, including loans, insurance, and multiple investment options. Head to the website or app to know more.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

