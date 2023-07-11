NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11: CHOSEN by Dermatology, a foremost skincare brand in India known for their innovative and effective products, is excited to announce the launch of their latest product: Peptide Therapy Intense Repair Gel. This breakthrough skincare solution is specifically formulated to provide intense skin repair following exfoliation, laser procedures, sunburn and skin irritation.

Peptide Therapy Gel is a multi-purpose face serum offering various benefits for multiple skin concerns. It also serves as an ideal moisturizer for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin, making it suitable for anyone looking for a reliable anytime moisturizer. Additionally, it is highly effective for pigmentation reduction, skin firming, anti-ageing and under eye rejuvenation.

"At CHOSEN by Dermatology, we are committed to providing our customers with innovative skincare solutions that deliver exceptional results," said Punitha Vijayakrishnan, Head of Marketing Operations, CHOSEN by Dermatology. "With the launch of Peptide Therapy Gel, we aim to revolutionize the way individuals approach skin repair and rejuvenation. This high-performance face serum uniquely combines the key ingredient Oligopeptide I (an Epidermal Growth Factor) and an advanced formulation to address a wide range of skin concerns," she added.

CHOSEN by Dermatology's Peptide Therapy Gel is now available for purchase at www.chosenstore.in.

For more information about the product and the brand, please visit the website or follow chosen_by_dermatology on Instagram.

