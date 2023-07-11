With series already in their pocket, Afghanistan will be eyeing to performa a historic clean sweep against hosts Bangladesh. Afghanistan took a series-winning 2-0 lead after the victory in second ODI. Meanwhile, the BAN vs AFG third ODI takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). For BAN vs AFG live streaming online and live TV telecast details of the third ODI, you can scroll down. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Completes His 4th One Day International Century, Achieves Feat During BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023 Clash.

Bangladesh will be playing for pride as they have already lost the series. But the home side will be looking to put up a good show and might test the bench strength. Afghanistan will be looking to continue the domination over Bangladesh as they will be facing them again in Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in near future.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series will not be available on TV in India. So fans looking to watch BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI on TV will not get live telecast on any channel.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023?

The good news for fans is that BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI will be available in India via live streaming online option. Fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match.

