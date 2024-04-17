PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17: The CII School of Logistics in collaboration with Amity University, Kolkata proudly announces its MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024, which is scheduled to take place on April 19th, 2024. The event will be held at CII School of Logistics, Amity University Kolkata. Major Arterial Road, Action Area II, Rajarhat, New Town, Kolkata. West Bengal - 700135.

This MBA Admission counselling session will serve as a pivotal platform for fresh graduates from any discipline who are considering Logistics and Supply Chain Management as their career path. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with seasoned industry experts and Faculties in the field, gaining valuable insights into both global and domestic trends. Such interactions will empower prospective students to make informed decisions about their educational journey and career aspirations.

The Indian logistics industry, valued at an estimated USD 435.43 Bn in 2023, plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economy. With significant technological advancements, government impetus, and infrastructure growth, the sector is undergoing transformative changes.

Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to glean inspiration from the success stories of alumni who have completed the program and are now thriving in reputable companies across various industries.

Event Details:

Date: April 19th, 2024

Time: 9:00 Onwards

Venue: CII School of Logistics, Administrative Block,Amity University Kolkata. Major Arterial Road, Action Area II, Rajarhat, New Town, Kolkata. West Bengal - 700135

Prospective students, industry professionals, and individuals interested in exploring opportunities in Logistics and Supply Chain Management MBA Programme are cordially invited to attend the MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024.

For further information and registration, please visit,

For further details, please contact:

www.ciischooloflogistics.com

Students and their parents are welcome to join the campus tour starting from 15th April 2024 at CII School of Logistics, Administrative Block, Amity University Kolkata. Major Arterial Road, Action Area II, Rajarhat, New Town, Kolkata. West Bengal - 700135

