New Delhi [India], February 2: India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), one of the world's largest youth-run non-profit organisations, marked a defining moment in its 15th year by welcoming His Lordship Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, the 50th Chief Justice of India, to its prestigious Advisory Board.

The announcement was made at the 4th edition of the Vadodara Literature Festival, held from 27th to 29th January 2026, an apolitical, bipartisan festival dedicated to reviving the culture of reading and critical thinking among young Indians. Organised in association with Parul University, the festival brought together 22,500+ students from over 300 schools and colleges, making it one of the largest student-centric literature festivals in the country.

The festival hosted 60+ authors and public intellectuals, engaging students across diverse interests from business and entrepreneurship to law, public policy, literature, and social sciences ensuring that every participant found ideas aligned with their academic and intellectual curiosity.

Justice Chandrachud's induction into the Advisory Board was formally welcomed by Former Chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Naravane, and I.I.M.U.N. Founder Rishabh Shah, underscoring the organisation's continued emphasis on constitutional values, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility.

Over the years, Justice Chandrachud has emerged as India's most respected judicial voice, known for his unwavering commitment to constitutional morality, individual liberty, and known for making the courtroom accessible to general public. With his judgements on issues like electoral bonds, decriminalizing homosexuality, abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple dispute and allowing women into Sabrimala, he is a progressive, balanced voice who understands the pulse of young India. His association with I.I.M.U.N. adds more gravitas and intellectual depth to the organisation's mission of nurturing young Indians who are not only globally aware but also deeply grounded in the constitutional and civilizational ethos of India.

Speaking on joining the advisory board of I.I.M.U.N., Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, "I.I.M.U.N. in a true sense reflects the transformative potential of the young generation that is leading the charge to a new vibrant and re-energised India. I.I.M.U.N. brings all the social values founded on the best that our constitution has to offer for our younger generation and I am very glad with the fact that each of the young mind who associate with I.I.M.U.N. bring very studies and very careful approach which incorporates inputs across disciplines and uses those inputs enabling the young generations to perceive India as a vibrant, modern and democratic space yet founded on the essence of our cultural traditions."

Speaking on the occasion, Rishabh Shah, Founder of I.I.M.U.N., noted that Justice Chandrachud's journey exemplifies the very ideals the organisation seeks to impart, courage of conviction, empathy in governance, and fidelity to democratic institutions. "For a generation growing up amid noise, speed, and algorithms, Justice Chandrachud represents clarity, reason, and conscience," he remarked.

