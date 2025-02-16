New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will actively work towards expanding talent exchanges through the India Ready Talent Programme in Singapore, the CII said in a release on Sunday.

This comes after a core group of the CII under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on February 14.

India Ready Talent Programme is an initiative by CII and Enterprise Singapore that provides Singaporean students with internship opportunities in India.

Additionally, efforts will be directed toward advancing skilling initiatives, developing industrial parks, co-developing AI-driven solutions, and deepening investments in sustainability-focused projects.

The delegation also engaged with key Singaporean leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng.

The meetings resulted in a series of actionable steps, which will be advanced through structured industry-government dialogues, as per the CII.

The CII delegation also engaged with Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and leading Singaporean CEOs, exploring opportunities for deeper business-to-business collaboration and industry partnerships.

This visit held special significance as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

As India and Singapore continue to strengthen their global economic footprints, this collaboration will serve as a model for regional economic integration, ensuring that both nations remain key partners in shaping the future of global trade, technology, and sustainable development.

HE Dr Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, participated in all the CII meetings with the Singapore leaders.

Established in 1993, the CII Core Group on Singapore comprises senior Indian industry leaders committed to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering deeper engagement between India and Singapore.

The group conducts annual visits to facilitate strategic dialogues on global economic trends, investment opportunities, and sectoral partnerships. (ANI)

