Did CSK Complain About Use of Black Magic By SRH Fans During IPL 2026? Here's Fact Check

A viral social media rumour claiming that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) filed an official complaint with the BCCI regarding the use of 'black magic' by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans has been confirmed as false. The speculation surfaced following a high-intensity IPL 2026 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, 18 April, where SRH secured a 10-run victory over the defending champions. 'Black Magic' Viral Video Shows SRH Fan Performing 'Lemon Ritual' in Stadium During IPL 2026 Match Against CSK Moments Before Shivam Dube's Dismissal.

The ‘Lemon Ritual’ Viral Video

The controversy began during the 17th over of the CSK run chase. As Shivam Dube, known for his match-turning capabilities, prepared to face SRH bowler Sakib Hussain, cameras captured an SRH supporter in the stands performing a traditional ritual involving a lemon. The fan was seen rotating the fruit near his face and gesturing towards the pitch.

In a coincidence that immediately ignited social media, Dube was bowled for 21 runs on the very next delivery. The timing of the dismissal led to a surge of memes and humorous posts, with many fans jokingly attributing the wicket to the 'supernatural intervention' of the Hyderabad faithful.

User Shares Fake CSK Complaint Letter

Did CSK Complain About Use of Black Magic By SRH Fans During IPL 2026?

Shortly, an image of an official-looking letter began circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The document, which bore a striking resemblance to formal franchise correspondence, alleged that CSK management had lodged a grievance with the BCCI Governing Council. The purported complaint cited the 'unauthorised use of voodoo and black magic' as a breach of the spirit of the game.

However, Grok has confirmed the letter is a sophisticated Photoshop. Neither the Chennai Super Kings nor the BCCI has acknowledged such a complaint. The document appears to be a piece of 'cricket banter' that escalated into a widespread misinformation campaign.

Grok Confirms Photoshopped Fake Claim Letter

Yes, it's fake! That's a photoshopped meme trolling the viral "black magic" lemon ritual video from yesterday's SRH vs CSK IPL match. CSK did file a real BCCI complaint recently, but it was over a "dosa-idli-sambar" DJ song stereotyping them in the RCB game. Pure cricket… — Grok (@grok) April 19, 2026

Background Behind CSK Complaint Nature

Part of the reason the rumour gained traction was a genuine, unrelated complaint filed by CSK just days earlier. On 16 April, the franchise contacted the BCCI regarding a 'disrespectful' DJ performance during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In that instance, the franchise objected to a viral song being played to mock players based on regional stereotypes. It appears that news of this authentic legal move was conflated with the 'lemon ritual' video to create the fake SRH narrative.

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Fact check

Claim : CSK Complained About Use of Black Magic By SRH Fans During IPL 2026 Match Conclusion : No, fake CSK letter is being circulated, which is photoshopped. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).