Song Min-ho, the prominent rapper and member of the K-pop group WINNER known as Mino, has been indicted without detention on charges of violating the Military Service Act. Prosecutors allege that the 33-year-old artist failed to fulfil his mandatory duties as a social service worker, frequently absenting himself from his assigned post without a valid justification. BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Brother Kim Jung Hoon Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assault Case; Victim Alleges Extreme Physical and Emotional Abuse.

The Seoul Western District Court is scheduled to begin the trial on April 21, 2026, marking a significant legal hurdle for the star following his official discharge from service in late 2024.

Prosecution Alleges Mino Had Over 100 Days of Unauthorised Absence

According to the indictment filed by the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office, Song is accused of being absent without leave for a total of 102 days during his 21-month enlistment. This period represents nearly a quarter of the approximately 430 required workdays for social service personnel, who typically work in office-based or community roles rather than active-duty military units.

The investigation, which began following a tip-off to the Military Manpower Administration, revealed that Song’s absences reportedly increased as his discharge date approached. Prosecutors noted that while his attendance was initially stable, he missed 14 days in November 2024 alone, just one month before completing his service.

Supervisor Charged with Collusion and Document Forgery

The legal fallout extends beyond the artiste himself. The head of the community facility in Mapo District, where Song was stationed, identified as "A," has also been sent to trial. Prosecutors allege that "A" actively conspired with Song to hide his absenteeism. The indictment claims the supervisor allowed Song to skip work for reasons such as fatigue or oversleeping and subsequently falsified daily service logs to show the rapper had reported for duty.

Mobile phone forensics and GPS records reportedly provided evidence of the conspiracy. In one instance, messages showed the supervisor informing Song of his own upcoming absence so that Song could also stay home without fear of being caught.

Mino began his alternative service in March 2023, having been classified as a Grade 4 supplementary service candidate due to health reasons, including long-standing struggles with panic disorder and bipolar disorder. BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rose Dance and Cheer for Their Oppas in Viral Videos – WATCH.

While the idol has reportedly acknowledged many of the facts regarding his poor attendance during the investigation, his legal team previously sought to clarify that certain leaves were taken for medical treatment. However, the prosecution maintains that the 102 days in question were unauthorised and constitute "military service fraud."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).