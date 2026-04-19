In a chilling incident that has shocked the local community, a 48-year-old medical representative was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the family’s residence in Trimurti Apartment, located in the Naubasta police station area of Kanpur. The suspect, identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra, reportedly contacted the police himself after committing the crime.

According to police officials, the emergency response team (UP-112) received a call around 4:30 AM. Upon arriving at the flat, personnel found the two girls, Riddhi and Siddhi, lying in a pool of blood with deep gashes to their necks. Mishra was found sitting near the bodies and was immediately taken into custody. While the motive remains under investigation, preliminary police observations suggest the father may have been experiencing mental health issues. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Cop Wife, 3-Year-Old Son in INR 2 Crore Insurance Plot in Rampur.

The suspect’s wife, Reshma Chhetri, who was present in the house at the time of the incident, provided harrowing details of a troubled domestic life. Speaking to the media while in a state of shock, she alleged that Mishra was an alcoholic who frequently subjected her to physical abuse and torture. She further claimed that the couple’s relationship had been strained for years, leading her to live separately at her parental home in West Bengal for several months before returning recently to be with her daughters.

Forensic teams and a sniffer dog unit were deployed to the scene to gather evidence. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from cameras Mishra had reportedly installed throughout the apartment. Police are also looking into why the mother was unable to intervene, though early reports suggest the children were attacked while they were asleep in their father's room. Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Two Minor Children Brutally Murdered by Neighbour in Budaun, Tension Grips City.

The bodies of the two minor girls have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events. The suspect is expected to be produced in court following further interrogation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).