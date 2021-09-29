Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clear (the makers of ClearTax), a leading India fintech SaaS company for compliance and wealth management, today announced that its goods and services tax (GST) and e-invoicing application, Clear GST, achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status.

The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations drive GST compliance while also creating secure and compliant e-invoices and electronic bills for various industries at scale.

"India's tax digitization wave combined with tighter government norms has led to an increased need for technology tools that can manage tax compliance," said Archit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Clear. "Clear GST helps businesses automate return filing with the highest level of accuracy by providing what is needed to maintain GST compliance, manage reconciliation, and optimise input tax credit at scale."

Clear for GST provides finance and taxation compliance teams with a platform to automate GST return filing with the highest level of accuracy, especially when dealing with multiple goods and service tax identification numbers and a large number of invoices. With the Clear for NetSuite SuiteApp, documents are automatically transferred from NetSuite to Clear for preparation and filing of GST returns. Businesses can also create GST compliant electronic bills and invoices at scale.

"Managing the tax compliance process can be time intensive and cumbersome for any organization," said Guido Haarmans, Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for tax compliance and can help NetSuite customers to become more efficient in managing GST compliance through increased automation and accuracy."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Clear GST, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite.

For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials/ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs.

For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program,

please visit www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml.

Clear is India's leading Fintech SaaS company with the mission of simplifying finances for Indian businesses and individuals. We are trusted by over 5 million Indian Taxpayers, more than 1,00,000 tax practitioners, 6,00,000 small businesses and 3,000 large businesses and brands. For small and large businesses, our product suite covers invoicing, GST, range of managed services and credit.

For tax professionals, we offer comprehensive GST compliance, ITR and TDS filing solutions. For individuals, we offer tax compliance and wealth management.

Clear has raised USD 65 Million in equity capital investment since its inception. The company was incubated in Y Combinator and is funded by Silicon Valley investors, including PayPal Co-founders Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Max Levchin, and Scott Banister. Clear's investors include Composite Capital, Sequoia Capital, and SAIF Partners.

