New Delhi [India], January 27: cloud4india.com today announced the launch of its Sovereign Cloud Platform, a domestically built and operated cloud infrastructure that keeps data residency, operational control, and governance entirely within India. The launch coincides with India's Republic Day, underscoring the platform's alignment with national digital sovereignty goals.

Indian enterprises and government institutions increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure for mission-critical workloads. However, concerns about data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, jurisdictional exposure, and geopolitical risk continue to grow. cloud4india.com addresses these challenges by providing a platform where all data processing and storage remains subject to Indian jurisdiction.

"India's digital economy needs cloud infrastructure that is sovereign by design," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO and Founder of cloud4india.com. "Our platform enables organizations to reduce dependence on foreign hyperscalers while maintaining enterprise-grade performance, security, and scalability. With cloud4india.com, customers maintain control over their data and IT infrastructure according to Indian laws and regulations."

Built for India's Critical Workloadscloud4india.com is purpose-built for government agencies, public sector undertakings, regulated industries, and enterprises pursuing an India-first cloud strategy. The platform delivers:

- 100% data residency and processing within India

- Governance and operational control under Indian jurisdiction

- Compliance-ready architecture aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks

- Enterprise-grade security, availability, and scalability

- Long-term cost predictability and reduced vendor dependency

Technology Partnership with WebberStop.comThe platform is powered by WebberStop.com, which provides technology enablement and Managed Services capabilities across cloud operations, service management, and infrastructure support. Under this partnership, cloud4india.com retains full ownership, governance, and sovereign control of the platform, while WebberStop.com contributes its expertise in managed services, operational support, and enterprise technology delivery.

"WebberStop brings over 15 years of experience in cloud infrastructure and managed services," said Rahul Baweja, CEO and Founder of WebberStop.com. "Our partnership with cloud4india.com combines our operational expertise with a platform designed specifically for Indian sovereignty requirements. Together, we deliver reliability, scalability, and continuity for critical workloads."

Strategic RelevanceThe platform supports national initiatives including Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening domestic digital infrastructure. With evolving data protection regulations, increasing compliance requirements, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, sovereign cloud infrastructure is becoming a strategic necessity for Indian organizations.

The platform is now live at https://cloud4india.com/

About cloud4india.comFounded in 2025 by alumni of IIT, IIMs, and the Indian Defence Forces, cloud4india.com offers sovereign cloud solutions designed to meet India's digital sovereignty requirements. In six months, cloud4india.com has become a trusted partner for 100+ organizations, delivering dependable cloud and managed hosting solutions with real-time installation, Auto Scheduler, Auto Scaling, and 99.99% uptime. Learn more at https://cloud4india.com/

About WebberStop.comWebberStop India Private Limited has been a trusted cloud infrastructure and managed services provider since 2010. The founding team brings over 25 years of experience establishing data centers and cloud practices at major datacenters. Serving over 1,000 customers across fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, SaaS, manufacturing, and education sectors, WebberStop operates data centers in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi with 99.95% average uptime.

