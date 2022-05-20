New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI/ATK): India has approximately 70 million enterprises, of which about a fifth of them have offices and a GST number. Conversely, the country has approximately 450 million blue collar workers, according to a survey blue collar workforce report, of which only 8-10 per cent have access to formal jobs, less than 5 percent have access to up-skilling opportunities, and only 1-2 per cent have access to formal credit.

Launched by Shalin Maheshwari and Lalit Singh, WaaS (Workforce as a service) startup Meraqui aims to bridge the gap between organisations and blue-collar workers in India. Its tech-driven approach is aimed to streamline workforce management in an organisation.

While doing their research, Shalin Maheshwari and Lalit Singh felt the space was highly fragmented and most operators were small, serviced a specific activity of lifecycle management of the workforce, and used very little technology. Founded in 2019, Mumbai-based Meraqui is a tech-enabled platform that provides holistic, end-to-end lifecycle management of grey and blue collared workforce.

Meraqui's proprietary tech stack Sheldon workflow covers all aspects of hiring and managing -- from facilitating recruiters and nodes to conducting interviews. Selected candidates receive a DIY onboarding link through chat bot/SMS to ensure OCR-backed automated background verification and on-boarding of candidates. Once candidates are on-boarded, GPS enabled geo fencing/facial recognition-based attendance management module is used to arrive at time-sheets that feed into payroll module for automated pay register generation.

"The system has a full-fledged ENGAGE ecosystem for all the stakeholders. The clients have a portal with a single window, which gives transparent view on their workforce and status of compliance, payment, and so on. Workers have job, skill, and money opportunities in their pocket through the 'Mera World' Android app. One of the most loved features includes a pre-approved early wages feature that helps them in times of emergency or even otherwise," Shalin adds.

Working relentlessly on Sustainable Development Goals. Shalin adds, "We are the bridge between employers and the workforce. We are sector agnostic, but majority of our work is in e-commerce, logistics, supply chain, warehousing, and manufacturing sectors". The startup is present in over 25+ states and 82+ cities across India, and has partnership with 250+ clients, who are marquee global and Indian blue-chip companies, MNCs, and unicorns.

