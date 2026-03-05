Mumbai, March 5: Apple has officially expanded its laptop portfolio with the launch of the Apple MacBook Neo, a brand-new model designed to offer high-end performance at a more accessible price point. This latest addition to the Mac family features a sleek and durable aluminium enclosure, debuting in a vibrant palette of colours including blush, indigo, silver, and a fresh citrus finish. The device is engineered to bridge the gap between portability and power, making it a significant upgrade for users looking for a modern aesthetic combined with the reliability of the Apple ecosystem.

Apple MacBook Neo Specifications and Features

The MacBook Neo introduces several premium features to Apple’s entry-level segment, most notably the integration of the powerful A18 Pro silicon. It boasts a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display that supports 1 billion colours and offers 500 nits of brightness, ensuring a vivid viewing experience for both creative work and entertainment. With a focus on mobility, the laptop weighs just 1.22 kilograms and features a fanless design for completely silent operation. Beyond its physical build, the device is deeply integrated with Apple Intelligence, offering on-device AI capabilities that enhance everyday productivity while maintaining user privacy.

MacBook Neo Specifications and Features are headlined by the A18 Pro chip, which features a 16-core Neural Engine designed specifically for on-device Apple Intelligence tasks. The hardware configuration includes a 5-core GPU and is reportedly 50 percent faster for web browsing and up to 3 times faster for AI workloads compared to competing laptops powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5. For connectivity, the device is equipped with two USB-C ports that support both charging and external displays, alongside a dedicated headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6.

The multimedia experience is supported by a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with optimised image processing and a dual-microphone array with directional beamforming to reduce background noise. Audio is delivered via dual side-firing speakers that support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. For user input, the MacBook Neo includes the backlit Magic Keyboard and a large Multi-Touch trackpad, with specific models featuring Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The battery life is rated for up to 16 hours on a single charge, ensuring all-day usage for students and professionals.

Apple MacBook Neo Price in India

MacBook Neo Price in India starts at INR 69, 900 for the standard consumer model, while the education pricing is set at a breakthrough starting point of INR 59, 900. This pricing strategy makes the Neo the most affordable laptop in Apple’s current line-up, aimed at increasing Mac adoption among students and small business owners. The device is available for pre-order starting today via the Apple Store online and will be available in retail locations beginning Wednesday, March 11.

In line with Apple’s environmental goals, the MacBook Neo is the company’s lowest-carbon MacBook to date. It is constructed using 60 percent recycled content, including 90 percent recycled aluminium in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. The manufacturing process utilises 45 percent renewable electricity across the supply chain, and the packaging is entirely fibre-based. This focus on sustainability aligns with Apple’s broader initiative to become carbon neutral across its entire carbon footprint by 2030.

