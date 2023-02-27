Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): Co-Producer Naghma Khan announced today the tremendous success of the sports-based reality show Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, which has garnered over 20 million viewers on MX Player in just under two weeks since its launch on February 12th. Khan, who is also the founder of Shaaz Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a mass communications firm, expressed her gratitude to the viewers and the show's supporters, including superstar-actor Suniel Shetty, for their unflinching support of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in India.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is a pioneer in India and is budgeted at over USD 1 million, with 16 MMA fighters from all over India competing for the male and female titles, who will represent India in the Kumite 1 World Championship in 2023. Produced by Mohamed Ali Rajabali Budhwani, MD of Toyam Industries Ltd., the show aims to provide a platform for Indian martial arts fighters to showcase their talents and compete at an international level.

"We are thrilled with the response Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt has received from viewers across India and beyond," said Khan. "Our aim was to popularize MMA throughout the country and nurture deserving athletes to reach international MMA competitions on a global platform. It was gracious of Suniel Shetty to put in his efforts to increase awareness about the sport in the country."

Khan's Shaaz Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. handled all of the promotions and marketing for the show, which was also supported by OneWay Films, Endemol Shine India, MX Player, Think Out of the Box, and MMA 1 Federation. Khan is known in Bollywood circles as one of the most influential public relations and marketing experts, having produced several feature films and web shows and successfully handled public relations for several hit Bollywood films. Shaaz Media Entertainment is now a multinational PR and marketing firm that operates in Mumbai and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

