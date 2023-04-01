New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Coffee & More, the Pune-based all-day dining Cafe chain, has launched a revolutionary prepaid card in partnership with RuPay. The card can be used for every banking procedure, online and offline, and can also be used on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, in ATMs, and for online banking across the nation.

Coffee & More, an all-day dining cafe chain that started its journey with two outlets in Pune, is now gearing up to expand globally. The brand has set its eyes on a target of 170 outlets in metro cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and countries like England, Switzerland and many more.

The journey of culinary excellence began with the picturesque locale of Koregaon Park and the bustling tech hub of Hinjewadi in Pune. They have now expanded to the idyllic hill station of Mahabaleshwar and are all set to open their upcoming outlets in Kharadi and in Phoenix Mall, Wakad in Pune then take the rest of the globe by storm.

The Coffee & More prepaid card is a game-changer in the F&B industry and is expected to bring greater convenience and ease of use to customers across the country. The partnership with RuPay has enabled Coffee & More to offer its customers a seamless payment experience, both online and offline. The card is loaded with security features and ensures their transactions are safe and secure. It offers a range of features that make it an attractive payment solution for customers. One of the standout features of the card is the virtual corporate wallet, which enables businesses to track and control their expenses digitally 24x7x365 days. This feature is particularly useful for businesses that have employees who frequently travel or have expenses related to work. In addition to the virtual corporate wallet, the Coffee & More prepaid card also offers cash withdrawal facilities at ATMs across the country. This makes it a convenient and flexible payment option for customers, who can use the card at any POS, e- commerce sites, or ATM in India.

Sachin Salunkhe & Shweta Salunkhe, the founders of Coffee & More, have always been committed to delivering a unique and memorable experience to their customers. Investor and Director of the brand, Deepak Barge believes that the launch of the prepaid card is another step in concerned direction, as it allows customers to easily make payments and manage their finances, all while enjoying the unique flavors and cuisines offered by Coffee & More.

According to Sandeep Kulkarni, the Managing Director of Coffee & More, the brand's dedication to innovation and consumer satisfaction is demonstrated by the Coffee & More prepaid card. It is anticipated to be a game-changer for the F&B sector and is ready to establish a new benchmark for payment security and convenience.

The first glimpses of the prepaid card were unveiled at the Rashtriya Samman Puraskar 2023 and the Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023, the award function was graced by Maninderjeet Singh, Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shailesh Ghedia- President Professional Cell, BJP Maharashtra, our beloved Usha Mangeshkar and Raj K Purohit (ex-minister Maharashtra state).

Coffee & More's new step towards innovation was witnessed by such gems of the country. The attendee list was star studded with Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, Suresh Prabhu, Former Minister of Railways of India Ramdas Athawle, Minister of State & Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Marathi Language of India, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Supriya Sule, Member of Loksabha, Major GD Bakshi, Retired India Army Officer, Abha Singh, Indian Activist & Advocate, Yogesh Pratap Singh, Former Police Officer, Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer, Ashwini Bhide, IAS Officer, Amrita Phadnavis, Indian Television & Wife Deputy CM of Maharashtra but these personalities couldn't attend the function, nevertheless, their blessings and good wishes were with Coffee & More for this new journey they are going to embark upon. Coffee & More team Mangesh Dhebe, Sushant Bhagat, Kiran Shinde, Yogesh Ubale and Salas Waikar also witnessed this milestone at both the award functions.

The launch of the Coffee & More prepaid card with RuPay is a significant milestone for the brand. With this ground-breaking payment solution, Coffee & More is set to revolutionize the F&B industry and bring greater convenience and ease of use to customers across the country.

