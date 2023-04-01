The IPL 2023 is finally here and with it the craze for cricket for fans in India has returned too. Every corner of the nation is now buzzing with cricket discussions and the latest addition in it, their fantasy teams. Dream 11 has taken over the cricketing craze of India and IPL 2023 has acted only as a catalyst to it. The latest edition of the IPL comes with a new rule change in it, the Impact sub. We already saw our first impact sub during the season opener between GT and CSK. Although the fans are still unsure about the point system in Dream 11 that comes along with the Impact sub rule change. In this article we will discuss all that a Dream 11 player needs to know about the Impact sub rule and the related point system. What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Know Details About Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023

According to the Dream 11 rules, "the announced Impact Player substitutes will get zero points for being announced. Out of the announced substitutes, Only those that will play will be awarded 4 points in addition to the points for all the contributions they make as per the Fantasy Point System. Substitutes apart from Impact Player substitutes will not be awarded points for any contribution they make. If a player gets replaced by an X-Factor or Impact Player substitute, but later comes back on field, they will get points for their contributions. However, if a player, who was not a part of the announced lineups, comes to the field as a substitute, they will not get points for any of their contributions" (except Impact Player substitutes).

The fans have already taken liking to the Impact sub rule and the change of dynamics it brings in IPL. Now a well-informed Dream 11 player can anticipate the substitution teams are going to bring and use them as a differential player, helping them win big in contests.

