Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: The wait is nearly over! The IMC Ladies' Wing proudly announces the 38th edition of its iconic Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition, to be held on August 10 and 11, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

In the picture, seated left to right are Nayantara Jain (Past President), Juveca Panda Chheda (Co-Chairperson), Anita Chouhan (Vice President), Rajyalakshmi Rao (President), Kalpana Shah (Chairperson), Kalpana Singhania and Radhika Nath (Past Presidents). Standing: Zarine Sanjana (Deputy Director), Members - Aarti Sanghvi, Sheetal Bajaj, Chandni Kumar Mehra, Vasudha Jatia Mehra, Ayushi Gupta Mehra, Radhika Kaji, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Dheeya Somaiya, Nidhi Negandhi, Rishika Shrishrimal and Sravanya Rao Pittie and Mithila Akre (Joint Director)

A trailblazer in championing women-led enterprise since 1987, this year's edition promises to be the most vibrant yet -- bringing together over 280 women entrepreneurs from 31 cities across India. From timeless crafts to modern design, this festive-season showcase will offer a finely curated mix of fashion, lifestyle, craft, cuisine, and sustainable innovation.

A marquee feature of 2025 is the debut of an international pavilion spotlighting women entrepreneurs from across the globe curated by Afra World, many showcasing in India for the first time. This infusion of global talent beautifully complements the exhibition's strong foundation in Indian heritage.

Celebrating our roots, the exhibition will highlight the work of master artisans and traditional weavers from remote regions, alongside handcrafted offerings from NGOs based in Siliguri, Ganeshpuri (Palghar), Sujangarh, and Shekhawati -- preserving time-honoured techniques with purpose and pride.

"Our exhibition reflects the unstoppable momentum of women-led businesses in India," says Rajyalakshmi Rao, President, IMC Ladies' Wing. "It is a vibrant tapestry of talent, vision, and determination -- and we are proud to provide a platform that amplifies these voices and fuels their journey."

"Sustainability is a central theme this year, with a strong presence of vegan and eco-conscious brands, eco-printed textiles, and event decor that prioritizes recycling and responsible waste management," shares Juveca Panda Chheda, Co-Chairperson of the Exhibition Committee.

The culinary section adds another layer of richness -- featuring regional and seasonal delicacies, including specialties from Himachal Pradesh and beyond, offering a taste of India's diverse food heritage.

This year's aesthetic inspiration is drawn from the legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma, whose evocative portrayals of Indian womanhood resonate deeply with the spirit of today's entrepreneurs -- expressive, empowered, and visionary.

Organised by the IMC Ladies' Wing, a pioneer in supporting women in business since 1966, the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition has grown into one of India's most respected platforms for women-led ventures.

"This isn't just a shopping destination -- it's a celebration of dreams, resilience, and impact," says Kalpana Shah, Chairperson of the Exhibition Committee. "As we mark 38 years, we honour the collective strength, creativity, and sisterhood that continue to define this journey."

Save the date: August 10 & 11, 2025. The 38th IMC Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition is not just an event -- it's a movement. Join us.

