Patna, July 23: The Bihar assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar angrily intervened during a statement by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav over special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, plunging the House into turmoil. "Only three days of this session are left. You should say whatever you wish during elections," said the chief minister. Bihar SIR Part of Conspiracy To Snatch Voting Rights of Poor, Says Congress MP Manickam Tagore Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025.

RJD MLCs Stage Protest Outside Bihar Assembly Over Issue of SIR

VIDEO | Patna: Former CM Rabri Devi and other RJD MLCs stage protest outside the Bihar Assembly over the issue of SIR.

Yadav was making the statement on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, to which the leader of the House took exception. A heated exchange ensued between the opposition and the ruling side, prompting Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to adjourn the proceeding till 2 pm.