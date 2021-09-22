Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India's leading non-life insurance company in the private sector, announced the launch its full-fledged Hindi website on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 to commemorate the Hindi Day 2021 (Hindi Bhasha Divas).

With this, HDFC ERGO General Insurance has entered the league of a few brands offering a bi-lingual website (English and Hindi).

A digital-first Company, HDFC ERGO has always focused on digitally enabling consumers across the country and ensuring their services are made easily available and understandable. According to a report published by KPMG, 521 million speakers use Hindi as their primary language and 39 per cent use the language while accessing the internet.

Therefore, the content of the website has been made available in Hindi, to ensure the majority of the country's population can understand and access their products and services with ease.

Speaking about the launch of the website in Hindi, Mehmood Mansoori, President, Shared Services & Online Businesses said, "We have seen great adoption of digital self-service by our customers' with 60 per cent requests being serviced digitally. Our focus now is to reach out and service more and more customers' digitally in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Making content available in regional languages is another step in this direction. Soon our website will be available in other languages too. To cater to Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns digitally, we had launched host of our services on Whatsapp & Telegram, and we have seen great adoption of these platform, especially in these markets. Soon, we shall make services available in Hindi and other regional languages on these chat platforms too."

The company is hopeful that this will not only help consumers' in better understanding their products & services, but will also aid in creating heightened awareness and knowledge about insurance. Consumer can simply log on to www.hdfcergo.com/hindiml to access the website in Hindi.

The services on WhatsApp too, will also be offered in Hindi soon for the consumer. In the next few months HDFC ERGO's website and WhatsApp services will be made available in more regional Indian languages catering to the vast multi-lingual Indian population and further better the customer service experience.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich RE Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO is one of India's largest non-life insurance company in the private sector. A digital-first company, transforming in to an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer consumers the best-in-class service experience.

The company has created a stream of innovative and new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), Robotics and IBM Watson. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with 93% of retail policies issued digitally.

The self-help tech platform developed by HDFC ERGO has empowered the customers to avail 58 per cent of the services virtually in a self-help mode on a 24x7 basis with 40 per cent of the customer requested services digitally.

The Company offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Travel, Agriculture, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real time.

Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com for more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the Company.

