New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A Communication Ministers' Conclave was held in the national capital themed 'Enabling Innovation in Telecommunications to Ensure Digital Transformation of the Society', where Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw participated.

The event brought together Communication Ministers and senior Government officials from across the South Asia region, as well as representatives of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The discussions converged on the latest developments in the field of telecommunications, with a focus on emerging technologies, regulatory issues, and the role of governments in driving innovation and growth. They also addressed the challenges faced by the telecommunication sector.

"Sometime back our PM gave us a target that in 5G we must stand shoulder to shoulder with the world and in 6G we must take the lead: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"On the basis of the target all of us, the country has worked, the academia, and the entrepreneurs, have worked and the 6G vision was inaugurated today. By now more than 127 patents for 6G technologies have been obtained by our people," Vaishnaw added.

The discussions emphasised the need for sustained investment in broadband infrastructure, development of education and digital skills as well as the importance of collaboration between governments, the industry and the society in creating an enabling environment for digital innovation.

The conclave concluded with a commitment to promote a more inclusive and sustainable digital future and to collaborate on a range of issues, including 5G, cybersecurity, and the use of digital technologies for social and economic development.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also inaugurated the 17th India Telecom 2023, organised by the Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), in the presence of Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

The main objective of the event was to provide opportunities to startups, MSMEs and Indian telecom stakeholders to meet prospective overseas buyers.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Area Office and Innovation Centre of International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nation body. He also launched key initiatives of the government in the same event, including unveiling of Bharat 6G Vision Document and launches of 6G Testbed Project and 'Call Before u Dig' mobile app.

Call Before u Dig is a tool to help prevent damage to underlying assets like optical fibre cables, that occurs because of uncoordinated digging and excavation, leading to loss of thousands of crores every year. (ANI)

