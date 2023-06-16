GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 16: The International League T20 (ILT20) announces a change to the schedule of the Continent Cup which will be a 4 Nations T20 tournament hosted by Cricket Kenya, from 9th June to 21st June 2023 titled Continent Cup T20.

The Continent Cup T20 - Africa will witness Kenya (as hosts), Rwanda, Uganda, and Botswana competing for the winning title. The 4-nation tournament will be held at the Nairobi Gymkhana, with matches commencing on 9th June 2023 and finals being played on 21st June 2023.

The ILT20 in its endeavor to develop cricket not just in UAE but across the globe is organizing this tournament to provide African nations with an exciting opportunity to compete amongst each other and provide the world with some great cricketing content and vibrant sporting-meant.

Manoj Patel, Cricket Kenya "We appreciate the initiative taken by the International League T20 in organizing the Continent Cup T20 - Africa. We are excited to host the tournament and look forward to some exciting games. I would also like to thank Pacific Star Sports our commercial partner for huge support in building Kenyan Cricket in recent times"

ITW in collaboration with Pacific Star Sports - part of Toyam Sports has roped as Title Sponsor, as an exclusive digital streaming partner in India and Powered by Sponsor. Matches will be broadcasted globally on MySportsEye's Facebook page.

