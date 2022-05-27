Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): For long, LASIK surgeries have been the preferred choice for people to get rid of their glasses. However, Contoura vision surgery has emerged as the more popular and effective surgery for those who wish to immediately get rid of their glasses.

Contoura vision surgery, also known as topography-guided LASIK surgery, is an advanced version of LASIK surgery and is the latest advancement in removing glasses by laser vision correction.

"While LASIK and SMILE procedures only correct the power of the eyeglass, Contoura vision surgery also corrects the corneal irregularities besides working on the visual axis. Those undergoing surgery can receive very good results with this advanced technique performed using advanced laser machines. Moreover, the tissue damage is minimal, and hence the recovery is quicker," said Dr Prajakta Deshpande, Refractive Surgery Consultant at Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, Thane.

According to Dr Prajakta, more than 60 per cent of patients who undergo Contoura vision treatment have improvements better than 6/6.

The quality of vision is successfully restored, allowing light to penetrate the eye quickly and evenly. The surgery also provides much sharper visual outcomes, allowing patients to see things in more detail.

"Patients can see colours with more vibrancy and textures. The advanced system used in Contoura vision surgery can capture 22,000 unique images per eye for vision correction. The previous industry standard was 9,000 images per eye. So the use of Contoura treatment rectifies the vision more efficiently," she said, adding in some cases, patients who were not satisfied with the results of a prior LASIK surgery have also undergone Contoura treatment.

